Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2025, who is singing the National Anthem, rumoured artists

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 6th Feb 2025, 13:10 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 08:42 BST

Here is a full list of every musician scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl this weekend - including Kendrick Lamar.

The Super Bowl is now just hours away, and anticipation is high as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday evening.

As the most watched sports event on the planet, the excellent goes beyond just the NFL showcase game itself, with a host of award-winning musicians set to perform special set at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans.

Want to find out which stars are performing at the Super Bowl 2025? Here is a full list of every single musician scheduled to perform at the event, including the latest rumours:

The 17-time Grammy award winner is set to headline the Super Bowl 59 half-time show and will be joined by special guests

1. Kendrick Lamar

The 17-time Grammy award winner is set to headline the Super Bowl 59 half-time show and will be joined by special guests | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

The 'Good Days' singer will join Kendrick Lamar on stage at half-time as one of the rapper's special guests.

2. SZA

The 'Good Days' singer will join Kendrick Lamar on stage at half-time as one of the rapper's special guests. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Rumours that the popular rapper with perform alongside Kendrick Lamar during the half-time show refuse to go away - especially as he is from New Orleans himself, which the event is taking place.

3. Lil Wayne - RUMOUR

Rumours that the popular rapper with perform alongside Kendrick Lamar during the half-time show refuse to go away - especially as he is from New Orleans himself, which the event is taking place. | Getty Images for 2K Photo: Getty Images

Another major rumour, rising star Doechii has been tipped to make an appearance following her eye-catching display at the Grammys last week. Kendrick has already discussed his admiration towards the rapper, and could welcome her as a guest during his half-time performance.

4. Doechii - RUMOUR

Another major rumour, rising star Doechii has been tipped to make an appearance following her eye-catching display at the Grammys last week. Kendrick has already discussed his admiration towards the rapper, and could welcome her as a guest during his half-time performance. | Getty Images for MTV Photo: Getty Images

