The Super Bowl is now just hours away, and anticipation is high as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday evening.

As the most watched sports event on the planet, the excellent goes beyond just the NFL showcase game itself, with a host of award-winning musicians set to perform special set at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans.

Want to find out which stars are performing at the Super Bowl 2025? Here is a full list of every single musician scheduled to perform at the event, including the latest rumours:

1 . Kendrick Lamar The 17-time Grammy award winner is set to headline the Super Bowl 59 half-time show and will be joined by special guests

2 . SZA The 'Good Days' singer will join Kendrick Lamar on stage at half-time as one of the rapper's special guests.

3 . Lil Wayne - RUMOUR Rumours that the popular rapper with perform alongside Kendrick Lamar during the half-time show refuse to go away - especially as he is from New Orleans himself, which the event is taking place.

4 . Doechii - RUMOUR Another major rumour, rising star Doechii has been tipped to make an appearance following her eye-catching display at the Grammys last week. Kendrick has already discussed his admiration towards the rapper, and could welcome her as a guest during his half-time performance.