The Super Bowl will be contested between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles this weekend.

Super Bowl 59 is now just days away, and the anticipation is high amongst NFL fans worldwide with Kansas City Chiefs on the verge of making history.

Philadelphia Eagles fans will hope that it isn’t the case, but Chiefs head into the weekend’s showcase finale knowing they could become the first team in the history of the NFL to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Can they do it?

Set to take place at Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, this year’s Super Bowl is expected to be most watched sporting event on the planet yet again. All eyes will be on Eagles’ running back Saquon Barkley and Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes with both expected to play a huge part in the outcome of Super Bowl LIX.

As always, the half-time entertainment will welcome some of the biggest names in music, with Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar join SZA for a special set at the event, while Taylor Swift is certain to be in attendance to support partner, and Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce.

But who will emerge victorious on Sunday night? The teams are so closely matched, few can separate them, though the bookies have the Chiefs as narrow favourites with SkyBet pricing them at 11/10 to win. The Philadelphia Eagles are priced at 4/5.

With the margins so tight, we decided to ask X’s very own AI ‘Grok’ to get its crystal ball out and predict what will happen at Super Bowl 59 - and here’s what it said:

Taylor Swift is expected to be in attendance at Super Bowl 59 to support partner Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Super Bowl 2025 prediction

So who does AI believe will take the Vince Lombardi Trophy this weekend? Does it tip the Chiefs to make it a historic three Super Bowl wins in a row, or do the Eagles end the dynasty and win their first Super Bowl since 2018?

Grok says: “The game is expected to be high-scoring, with predictions leaning towards the Over for total points, given both teams' offensive capabilities. The matchup could come down to the wire, much like their previous Super Bowl encounter where the Chiefs won 38-35 against the San Francisco 49ers.

“The Chiefs have the experience and the quarterback in Mahomes who thrives in big games. Their ability to win despite being outgained in yardage in recent playoff games shows their knack for making crucial plays at key moments. However, the Eagles' offensive firepower and a defense that has stepped up in the postseason could keep them in the game until the end. The game might hinge on a critical defensive stand or a last-minute offensive drive.

“For the Eagles, Barkley's potential to control the game with his rushing and the ‘tush-push’ play with Jalen Hurts could be pivotal. Players like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are also key. On the Chiefs' side, Mahomes, Kelce, and a robust defense led by Chris Jones are critical. Mahomes' ability to make plays when it matters most has been a significant factor in their success.