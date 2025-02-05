The biggest sporting event on the planet is back this weekend as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday.

With the Chiefs aiming for a historic third consecutive Super Bowl win, NFL fans across the country will be tuning in from 11.30pm to see if Patrick Mahomes can lead his team to yet another triumph, or will Saquon Barkley and the Eagles put a stop to the dynasty?

Want to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the game at Caesar's Superdome? Don’t worry, there are plenty of bars in Glasgow that will bring you every touchdown, every kick and all the half-time entertainment live from New Orleans. To help you decide where to go, we've rounded up seven of the best Glasgow venues screening the game live.

Bookings may be required at some of the venues featured in our photo gallery, so please see the official websites for more information.

1 . Maggies Rock n Rodeo - 60 Trongate This Trongate based bar is the perfect place to catch Super Bowl 59. Formerly known as Maggie May's, the newly transformed rodeo bar are offering NFL fans the 'ultimate gameday experience' this Sunday. They are offering snacks throughout the night, including loaded nachos, wings, burgers and free bull rides with live music and cheerleaders pre-game. | Maggie’s Photo: Maggie's Photo Sales

2 . Top Golf - 10 Duchess Place Fancy something a little different? Then you can't go too far wrong with a visit to Top Golf for the Super Bowl this Sunday. The American style golf bar and driving range will be opening late and screening the NFL spectacular can be enjoyed by Scottish fans, with food, drinks and a round of golf available. | Topgolf Glasgow Photo: Topgolf Glasgow Photo Sales

3 . Walkabout - 128 Renfield Street The city centre pub has confirmed they'll be screening the big NFL game live. They're also offering a 'matchday platter', serving game day sharers with chicken wings, garlic dough balls, onion rings, karaage-coated chicken, halloumi skewers and more. | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales