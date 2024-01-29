Best Super Bowl Half-time Shows: Here are the 10 most watched in history - from Madonna to Prince
As Usher prepares to take to the stage for one of the highest-profile gigs of the year, we take a look back at the biggest hits from Super Bowls past.
On Sunday, February 11, will see millions of American Football fans watch the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.
But even people with little interest in sport might be tuning in to see the spectacular half-time show – this year being headlined by superstar singer Usher. Expect special guests, pyrotechnics, confetti and a cast of hundreds.
It will be the latest in a string of annual shows that receive global attention, often providing talking points and meme fodder (remember Katy Perry’s dancing sharks?).
Here we’re taking a look back at the 10 most-watched half-time shows in history which have been watched by hundreds of millions of people on YouTube.