Here's when the clocks go forward, why they change, and when Spring starts in the UK

It's a custom which dates back more than a century and each year UK residents prepare for the clocks to change.

In Spring, the clocks go forward to usher in British Summer Time (BST) in order to make the most of the increased hours of daylight.

Changing our clocks twice a year is a custom which dates back more than a century. Image: Adobe Stock

Now known as Daylight Savings Time, it was first introduced in Britain in 1916 and has been in place across the country ever since - despite ongoing debates surrounding its benefits.

When do the clocks go forward?

In the UK the clocks will go forward by one hour at 1am on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

They 'spring forward' to welcome the sunnier days of Spring and Summer.

When does Spring start?

There are two possible answers to the question, "when does spring start"?

In 2024 Spring officially begins on Friday, March 1 and ends on Wednesday, May 1, when we refer to the meteorological spring - the most common way to measure the seasons.

However, if you are led by the astronomical calendar - which refers to the position of Earth’s orbit in relation to the sun - Spring begins on Wednesday, March 20, and ends on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Which countries change their clocks like the UK?

Britain isn’t the only country that takes part in ‘British Summer Time’ or Daylight Savings. All countries in the European Union change their clocks twice a year and some other countries outside of Europe observe the same practice.

For example, New Zealand, Australia, Argentina, Paraguay, Cuba and Haiti are all examples of countries that make the switch twice a year.