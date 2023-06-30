Christopher Nolan's new film Oppenheimer is one of the most anticipated of the year. Here's when the film is released, the full cast and everything you need to know about it.

Oppenheimer is set to be the biggest film of 2023. Cr: Universal Pictures

With a massive $100 million budget, Oppenheimer is undoubtedly the most anticipated movie of the year and has been in works for over two years.

Here is everything you need to know about the film, who is in the cast and the man the film is based on.

What is Oppenheimer about

The film is the latest blockbuster from acclaimed director Nolan (The Dark Knight trilogy) and is a biographical thriller based on the life and times of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weapons.

Oppenheimer is set during World War II as Oppenheimer leads a team of scientists during the Manhattan Project.

The film is said to be an accurate portrayal of Oppenheimer's life and the series of events that led to the creation of the powerful, yet extremely controversial, weapons that changed the world.

What was the Manhattan Project

The Manhattan Project was a research and development undertaking during World War II that produced the first nuclear weapons and was led by the United States. The Manhattan Project lead to the development of the atomic bomb.

According to the National World War II Museum, The Manhattan Project saw the US military operated “secret plants in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and Hanford, Washington, to produce the needed uranium and plutonium elements necessary for a bomb. Isolated in remote Los Alamos, New Mexico, a tremendous team of physicists worked to create a viable detonation system.”

Who was J. Robert Oppenheimer

Born in New York in 1904, he worked as a theoretical physicist. A student of Harvard University, he was awarded a bachelor's degree in chemistry in 1925 before studying physics at the University of Cambridge and University of Göttingen, receiving his PhD just two years later.

After holding numerous academic positions in the United States, he was recruited to work the Manhattan Project and latterly was was appointed as director of the Los Alamos Laboratory in New Mexico in 1943 and given the task of creating weapons. He was one of few that witnessed the 'Trinity test' in July 1945 that saw the successful detonation of the atomic bomb. These bombs were later used on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki - still the only use of nuclear weapon in conflict.

Following the war, he lobbied for international control of nuclear power and also opposed the development of the hydrogen bomb. While Oppenheimer never openly expressed his regret about the bomb used on Japan, he spent also two decades following the detonation of the bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki trying to stop their multiplication until his death due to throat cancer in 1967.

He famously said he was reminded of the phrase “now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds" when he oversaw the first atomic bomb detonation in 1945.

Oppenheimer cast

The lead is taken by popular Irish actor Cillian Murphy, who plays "Father of the Atomic bomb" J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Alongside Murphy is Emily Blunt who plays J. Robert's wife, Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer. However, the A-star cast does not stop there, with confirmed roles for Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Kenneth Brannagh and Jack Quaid.

It's quite literally wall to wall with Hollywood quality.

When is Oppenheimer released in the UK, Oppenheimer runtime and age rating

The official release date for Oppenheimer in the UK has been confirmed as July 21, with chains such as Cineworld already taking bookings at their various cinemas across the UK.