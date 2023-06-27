All Sections
The winners won't be announced until March next year, but a few films are already in the running for the 2024 Academy Awards.

Oscar 2024 Favourites: Here are the 10 films tipped to win the Academy Award for Best Picture

These are the films that look like having the best chance to claim the trophy won by 'Everything, Everywhere, All At Once' earlier this year.

By David Hepburn
Published 27th Jun 2023, 15:36 BST

We may only be halfway through 2023, but thoughts are already turning to the 2024 Academy Awards.

The coming weeks will see two of the most eagerly-anticipated films of the year released – Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’.

Both are expected to be in the hunt when it comes to awards season, as well as becoming big box office hits, along with a host of other movies coming to screens over the next seven months.

Here are the 10 that are tipped to win the award for Best Picture.

1. Killers of the Flower Moon

2. Past Lives

3. Maestro

4. Oppenheimer

