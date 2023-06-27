We may only be halfway through 2023, but thoughts are already turning to the 2024 Academy Awards.
The coming weeks will see two of the most eagerly-anticipated films of the year released – Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’.
Both are expected to be in the hunt when it comes to awards season, as well as becoming big box office hits, along with a host of other movies coming to screens over the next seven months.
Here are the 10 that are tipped to win the award for Best Picture.
1. Killers of the Flower Moon
Directed by Martin Scorsese (who also co-wrote and co-produced the film), Killers of the Flower Moon is a Western crime drama film with a starry cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, and John Lithgow. It's about a series of murders in 1920s Oklahoma following the discovery of oil on tribal lands. Well received at the Cannes Film Festival, it will hit UK cinemas on October 6, then released to stream on Apple TV on October 20. It's 4/1 joint favourite for Best Picture at the Oscars.
2. Past Lives
Romantic drama Past Lives is also 4/1 joint favourite for best picture. The directorial debut from Celine Song starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaroa, it follows a reunion between two childhood friends. It premiered at Sundance to great acclaim and will be released in the UK on September 8.
3. Maestro
Bradley Cooper looks almost unrecognisable as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro, a biography of the composer and conductor's life. Also starring Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke and Sarah Silverman, it will be released later this year on Netflix. It's 15/2 to win the most sought-after of Academy Awards.
4. Oppenheimer
Also priced by the bookies at 15/2 for Best Picture is Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's film about the man who invented the atom bomb. It stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh. It's released in the UK on July 21.