1 . Killers of the Flower Moon

Directed by Martin Scorsese (who also co-wrote and co-produced the film), Killers of the Flower Moon is a Western crime drama film with a starry cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, and John Lithgow. It's about a series of murders in 1920s Oklahoma following the discovery of oil on tribal lands. Well received at the Cannes Film Festival, it will hit UK cinemas on October 6, then released to stream on Apple TV on October 20. It's 4/1 joint favourite for Best Picture at the Oscars.