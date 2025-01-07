When is Dancing On Ice on? Lineup, episode dates, presenters and judges of celeb show confirmed

Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby are back to present Dancing on Ice. | ITV

The hit STV show that sees celebs try to skate their way to victory is returning.

Dancing on Ice will is back this weekend, with another 11 well-known faces risking life and limb on the ice rink.

It's the 17th series of the reality television programme that started in 2004 under the original name Stars on Thin Ice.

Once again the celebs will team up with professional skaters to perform toe loops, axels, flips and salchows in a bid to win the 2025 title.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What celebrities are appearing on the latest season of Dancing on Ice?

Here is the full lineup, and what they are famous for.

Sam Aston (Coronation Street)

(Coronation Street) Charlie Brooks (EastEnders)

(EastEnders) Dan Edgar (The Only Way Is Essex)

(The Only Way Is Essex) Anton Ferdinand (Footballer)

(Footballer) Chelsee Healey (Hollyoaks)

(Hollyoaks) Josh Jones (Stand-up comedian)

(Stand-up comedian) Ferne McCann (TV personality and reality star)

(TV personality and reality star) Mollie Pearce (The Traitors)

(The Traitors) Steve Redgrave (Olympic rower)

(Olympic rower) Michaela Strachan (Springwatch)

(Springwatch) Chris Taylor (Love Island)

Who are the celebrities dancing with?

Here are the professional skaters and who they are dancing with:

Sam Aston and Molly Lanaghan

Charlie Brooks and Eric Redford

Dan Edgar and Vanessa James

Anton Ferdinand and Annette Dytrt

Chelsea Healey and Andy Buchanan

Josh Jones and Tippy Packard

Ferne McCann and Brendyn Hatfield

Mollie Pearce and Colin Grafton

Steve Redgrave and Vicky Ogden

Michaela Strachan and Mark Hanretty

Chris Taylor and Vanessa Bauer

Who will present Dancing on Ice 2025?

Long-time Dancing on Ice presenter Phillip Schofield exited ITV in 2023 adter being hit by scandal and was replaced on the show by Catchphrase host Stephen Mulhern. Mulhern will once again present the show alongside Holly Willoughby.

Who are the judges on Dancing on Ice 2025?

The judging panel for Dancing on Ice 2025 will comprise former Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse, Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo, and Olympic gold medal-winning skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Where is Dancing on Ice filmed?

Since being revived in 2018, the show has been filmed in a purpose-built studio at RAF Bovingdon, in Hertfordshire.

When will Dancing on Ice start?

The first episode of the new season of Dancing on Ice will be broadcast on STV at 6.30pm on Sunday, January 12. You can then catch up on the STV Player.