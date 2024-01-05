Dancing on Ice 2024 Odds: Here are all 12 celebrities appearing and their chances of victory
The reality television show that challenges celebrities to get their skates on is returning this month.
It's been announced that Dancing on Ice will be back on Sunday, January 14, with another 12 contestants hoping to skate their way to the crown.
Holly Willoughby will be back on presenting duties, with Phillip Schofield replaced by Catchphrase host Stephen Mulhern.
Here's who will be taking to the ice and what the bookies reckon their chances are.
1 / 3