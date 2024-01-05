All Sections
Some of the stars of the latest series of Dancing on Ice.Some of the stars of the latest series of Dancing on Ice.
Dancing on Ice 2024 Odds: Here are all 12 celebrities appearing and their chances of victory

The reality television show that challenges celebrities to get their skates on is returning this month.

By David Hepburn
Published 4th Jan 2024, 12:59 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 11:53 GMT

It's been announced that Dancing on Ice will be back on Sunday, January 14, with another 12 contestants hoping to skate their way to the crown.

Holly Willoughby will be back on presenting duties, with Phillip Schofield replaced by Catchphrase host Stephen Mulhern.

Here's who will be taking to the ice and what the bookies reckon their chances are.

Former Love Island contestant Amber Davies is the 3-1 favourite to win Dancing On Ice 2024.

1. Amber Davies

Second favourite, with odds of 4-1, is Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire.

2. Miles Nazaire

Olympic gold medal-winning long jumper Greg Rutherford is 6-1 to add another trophy to his mantlepiece.

3. Greg Rutherford

Eastenders actor Ricky Norwood is priced at 6-1 to triumph on the ice.

4. Ricky Norwood

