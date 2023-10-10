All Sections
Curling in Scotland 2023: Here are all 22 Scottish ice rinks where you can play the sport this winter

Scotland has no shortage of places to give curling a try.

By David Hepburn
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:09 BST
Curling has long been a traditional winter sport in Scotland.Curling has long been a traditional winter sport in Scotland.
People have played curling in Scotland since at last the early 16th century - the world's oldest curling stone dating back to 1511 was found at the bottom of a pond in Dunblane.

Sometimes described as 'bowls on ice', the sport sees teams of four players slide stones down a sheet of ice to a target area called the house.

The roaring game (so called because to the noise the stones make when sliding down the ice) has seen Scotland produce several world and Olympic champions over the years - who could forget Rhona Martin's golf at the 2002 Olympics or Eve Muirhead repeating the feat 20 years later in 2022?

Scotland is lucky enough to have a total of 22 ice rinks where you can curl - meaning there's likely to be one close to you wherever you live.

Most of them also offer curling taster sessions, letting you have a go at the sport while getting tips from an experienced curler.

Here are all 22 rinks - just click on the website link to see how you can get involved.

Auchenharvie Leisure Centre

Saltcoats Road, Stevenston, Ayrshire, KA20 3JR. Website here

Aviemore Ice Rink 

Highland Resort, Aviemore,  PH22 1PN. Website here

Ayr Ice Rink

Ayrshire Curlers PLC, 9 Limekiln Road, Ayr, KA8 8DG. Website here

Border Ice Rink

Golf Course Road, Kelso, TD5 7SL. Website here

Curl Aberdeen

Eday Walk, Summerhill, Aberdeen, AB15 6LN. Website here

Live Active Dewars Centre

Glover Street, Perth, PH2 0TH. Website here

Dumfries Ice Bowl

King Street, Dumfries, DG2 9AN. Website here

Dundee Ice Arena

Camperdown Leisure Complex, Kingsway West, Dundee, DD2 3SQ. Website here

Fife Ice Arena

Kirkcaldy Ice Rink, Rosslyn Street, Kirkcaldy, Fife, KY1 3HS. Website here

Forfar Indoor Sports

Forfar Curling Centre, Suttieside Road, Forfar, Angus, DD8 3NG. Website here

Galleon Centre

99 Titchfield Street, Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, KA1 1QY. Website here

Greenacres Curling Rink

Bowfield Road, Howwood, Renfrewshire, PA9 1DE. Website here

Inverness Ice Centre

Inverness Ice Rink, Bught Park, Inverness, IV3 5SR. Website here

Kinross Curling

Green Road, Kinross, KY13 8TU. Website here

Lanarkshire Ice Rink

Palace Grounds off Muir Street, Hamilton, ML3 6BS. Website here

Lockerbie Ice Rink

South of Scotland Ice Rink, 14 Glasgow Road, Lockerbie, Dumfriesshire, DG11 2AR. Website here

Moray Leisure Centre

Borough Briggs Road, Elgin, Moray, IV30 1AP. Website here

Murrayfield Ice Rink

Curl Edinburgh Ltd, 13A Riverside Crescent, Edinburgh, EH12 5XN. Website here

Olympia Centre

East Kilbride, G74 1PG. Website here

Stranraer Ice Rink

North West Castle Hotel, Portrodie, Stranraer, Wigtownshire, DG9 8EH. Website here

The Peak & National Curling Academy

Stirling Sports Village, Forthside Way, Springkerse, Stirling, FK8 1QZ. Website here

Waterfront Leisure Complex

Customhouse Way, Greenock, PA15 1EW. Website here

