Curling in Scotland 2023: Here are all 22 Scottish ice rinks where you can play the sport this winter
Scotland has no shortage of places to give curling a try.
People have played curling in Scotland since at last the early 16th century - the world's oldest curling stone dating back to 1511 was found at the bottom of a pond in Dunblane.
Sometimes described as 'bowls on ice', the sport sees teams of four players slide stones down a sheet of ice to a target area called the house.
The roaring game (so called because to the noise the stones make when sliding down the ice) has seen Scotland produce several world and Olympic champions over the years - who could forget Rhona Martin's golf at the 2002 Olympics or Eve Muirhead repeating the feat 20 years later in 2022?
Scotland is lucky enough to have a total of 22 ice rinks where you can curl - meaning there's likely to be one close to you wherever you live.
Most of them also offer curling taster sessions, letting you have a go at the sport while getting tips from an experienced curler.
Here are all 22 rinks - just click on the website link to see how you can get involved.
Auchenharvie Leisure Centre
Saltcoats Road, Stevenston, Ayrshire, KA20 3JR. Website here
Aviemore Ice Rink
Highland Resort, Aviemore, PH22 1PN. Website here
Ayrshire Curlers PLC, 9 Limekiln Road, Ayr, KA8 8DG. Website here
Golf Course Road, Kelso, TD5 7SL. Website here
Eday Walk, Summerhill, Aberdeen, AB15 6LN. Website here
Glover Street, Perth, PH2 0TH. Website here
King Street, Dumfries, DG2 9AN. Website here
Camperdown Leisure Complex, Kingsway West, Dundee, DD2 3SQ. Website here
Kirkcaldy Ice Rink, Rosslyn Street, Kirkcaldy, Fife, KY1 3HS. Website here
Forfar Curling Centre, Suttieside Road, Forfar, Angus, DD8 3NG. Website here
99 Titchfield Street, Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, KA1 1QY. Website here
Bowfield Road, Howwood, Renfrewshire, PA9 1DE. Website here
Inverness Ice Rink, Bught Park, Inverness, IV3 5SR. Website here
Green Road, Kinross, KY13 8TU. Website here
Palace Grounds off Muir Street, Hamilton, ML3 6BS. Website here
South of Scotland Ice Rink, 14 Glasgow Road, Lockerbie, Dumfriesshire, DG11 2AR. Website here
Borough Briggs Road, Elgin, Moray, IV30 1AP. Website here
Curl Edinburgh Ltd, 13A Riverside Crescent, Edinburgh, EH12 5XN. Website here
East Kilbride, G74 1PG. Website here
North West Castle Hotel, Portrodie, Stranraer, Wigtownshire, DG9 8EH. Website here
Stirling Sports Village, Forthside Way, Springkerse, Stirling, FK8 1QZ. Website here
Customhouse Way, Greenock, PA15 1EW. Website here
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.