Claudia Winkleman hosts the reality television gameshow that everybody is talking about.

Claudia Winkleman is back on hosting duties for the second season on The Traitors.

The Traitors is back - and once again 22 strangers will be locked in a spooky castle, split into Traitors and Faithfuls, then encouraged to lie their way to a £120,000 top prize.

The second series of the BBC hit show starts on Wednesday, January 3, and there will undoubtedly be countless twists and turns before we find out who will win the cash.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fiendish programme.

What are the rules?

A total of 22 contestants live together in a castle and work together to take on tasks to add cash to the prize pot.

The complicated bit is that three of the contestants are secret Traitors, who are trying to elimiate the remaining ‘Faithful’ players to bag the money for themselves.

Each night The Traitors meet in secret to pick one of The Faithful to ‘murder’, with that contestant leaving the game immediately. The following day all the players meet around a round table to banish somebody they think is one of The Traitors – who then reveals which side they actually belong to.

At the end of the game, if only The Faithful remain they will share the money in the prize money. If one of The Traitors remains, that person will claim all the cash.

Where is The Traitors filmed?

The Traitors is filmed at Ardross Castle, in the Scottish Highlands. To find out more about the picturesque building click here.

When is The Traitors on?

The Traitors returns on Wednesday, January 3, at 9pm on BBC One. It is also available on the BBC iPlayer and episodes two and three will be available on iPlayer immediately after the first if you want to binge. The show will then air on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.

How can I watch The Traitors?

All episodes are broadcast on BBC1 but you can also catch up on all the episodes on the BBC iPlayer.

Are there other series of The Traitors?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Traitors has already been a hit show on Dutch television, leading to versions being commissioned around the world.

The American version is hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming and is available to watch on the BBC iPlayer. The twist is that half of the contestants are famous relaity television stars.

Season 1 of the Australian version, hosted by Home & Away actor Rodger Corser, is also available on the BBC iPlayer.

Will there be a third series of The Traitors?