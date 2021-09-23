RuPaul fans, get ready to start your engines, because it’s time to get back to the werk room with Drag Race UK season three.

That’s right, the popular reality show is all set for a third season on British shores as Mama Ru looks to see who could be the UK’s next Drag superstar.

It may only feel like a few month ago that our very own queen of purple, Helensburgh’s Lawrence Chaney, took home the crown in series two, but season three is on the way imminently.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 is set to start this week. Photo credit: BBC.

Shown on BBC, the UK version of the programme has been a massive hit with viewers since season one first aired in 2019.

The show, hosted by RuPaul Charles, has received huge critical acclaim, picking up several award nominations, and has seen tracks featured on the show, such as ‘Bing Bang Bong’, hit number one on iTunes UK chart.

Series one of RuPaul's Drag Race UK saw as many as 15.6 million requests on iPlayer so far, making the show a huge success for BBC Three.

Originally airing in the United States in 2009 the show has dubbed the ‘Olympics of drag’, with the franchise branched out across the world in countries such as Spain and Australia.

When is RuPaul UK season 3 and where can I watch it?

A teaser video from the official RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Twitter page confirmed a return to the screens back in the autumn.

However, the BBC has since confirmed that the show will be returning to our screens this week, with a date of Thursday September 23 pencilled in for the opening episode scheduled to start 7pm on BBC iPlayer.

Who are the guest judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 3?

Kathy Burke, Emma Burton, Alesha Dixon, Judi Love, Nicola Coughlan, Lulu, Nadine Coyle and Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock are the judges who have been confirmed for season three so far, whilst regular guest judges Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Graham Carr are also set to return to the show.

Who are the queen’s in this year’s RuPaul Drag Race UK season 3?

RuPaul and BBC Three revealed which queens would be sashaying their way down the runway in season three on August 17. One queen will familiar to UK viewers, with season two’s Veronica Green returning to the show after being forced to withdraw last year when she caught Covid-19.

The show will challenge each Drag Race competitor of the prowess each week with a set of specially designed challenges as they battle it out for the title of the UK’s next Drag Race superstar.

This year’s queens are (in no particular order):

- Veronica Green, 35, from Rochdale, returning after catching Covid in series 2

- Victoria Scone, 27, from Cardiff

- Vanity Milan, 29, South London

- Scarlett Harlett, 26, East London

- River Medway, 22, Kent

- Krystal Versace, 19, Kent

- Kitty Scott-Claus, 29, Birmingham

- Ella Vaday, 32, Dagenham

- Elektra Fence, 29, Burnley

- Charity Kase, 24, Lancashire

- Choriza May, 30, Newcastle

- Anubis, 19, Brighton

Victoria Scone will be the first cisgender female contestant to take part in the franchise.

In BBC Three’s Meet the Queens series on Instagram, she said: ‘Some people want to put a label on it and call me an AFAB drag queen, which stands for assigned female at birth

‘But I am just a drag queen. Drag is for everyone and I’m here to show you how.’

