Awards season is just around the corner and the Golden Globes are the first to announce their shortlists.

Martin McDonagh’s Irish black comedy ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ leads the way with eight nominations, followed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s genre-mashing metaphysical comedy ‘Everything Everywhere all at Once’ with six nods.

Other big films to be nominated for the big prizes include Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’, Todd Fields’ ‘Tár’, Tom Cruise’s crowdpleaser ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’.

In the television categories ‘Abbott Elementary’ tops the nominations with five nods, closely followed by four for ‘The White Lotus’, ‘Only Murders in the Building’, ‘Pam & Tommy’, and ‘Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Last year's Golden Globes ceremony took place behind closed doors following boycotts over the lack of diversity amongst the organisation’s membership.

This year will see the return of the traditional televised ceremony, scheduled to take place on January 11, although it is not yet known whether it will be shown in the UK.

Here are the nominations in full.

Film

Best film – musical or comedyBabylonThe Banshees of InisherinEverything Everywhere All at OnceGlass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryTriangle of Sadness

Best film – dramaAvatar: The Way of WaterElvisThe FabelmansTárTop Gun: Maverick

Best animated filmGuillermo del Toro’s PinocchioInu-OhMarcel the Shell With Shoes OnPuss in Boots: The Last WishTurning Red

Best original scoreAlexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s PinocchioHildur Guðnadóttir, Women TalkingJustin Hurwitz, BabylonJohn Williams, The FabelmansCarter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best screenplayTodd Field, TárTony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The FabelmansDaniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at OnceMartin McDonagh, The Banshees of InisherinSarah Polley, Women Talking

Best non-English language filmRRR (India)All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)Close (Belgium)Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Best actor – musical or comedyDiego Calva, BabylonDaniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryAdam Driver, White NoiseColin Farrell, The Banshees of InisherinRalph Fiennes, The Menu

Best directorJames Cameron, Avatar: The Way of WaterDaniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at OnceBaz Luhrmann, ElvisMartin McDonagh, The Banshees of InisherinSteven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best supporting actressAngela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverKerry Condon, The Banshees of InisherinJamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at OnceDolly De Leon, Triangle of SadnessCarey Mulligan, She Said

Best original songCarolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Best supporting actorBrendan Gleeson, The Banshees of InisherinKe Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at OnceBarry Keoghan, The Banshees of InisherinBrad Pitt, BabylonEddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best actress in a dramaCate Blanchett, TárOlivia Colman, Empire of LightViola Davis, The Woman KingAna de Armas, BlondeMichelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best actress in a musical or comedyMargot Robbie, BabylonAnya Taylor-Joy, The MenuEmma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo GrandeLesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to ParisMichelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor in a dramaAustin Butler, ElvisBrendan Fraser, The WhaleHugh Jackman, The SonBill Nighy, LivingJeremy Pope, The Inspection

Television

Best actor in a limited series or TV movieTaron Egerton, Black BirdColin Firth, The StaircaseAndrew Garfield, Under the Banner of HeavenEvan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StorySebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movieF Murray Abraham, The White LotusDomhnall Gleeson, The PatientPaul Walter Hauser, Black BirdRichard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StorySeth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedyDonald Glover, AtlantaBill Hader, BarrySteve Martin, Only Murders in the BuildingMartin Short, Only Murders in the BuildingJeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best TV series – musical or comedyAbbott ElementaryThe BearHacksOnly Murders in the BuildingWednesday

Best actress in a limited series or TV movieJessica Chastain, George and TammyJulia Garner, Inventing AnnaLily James, Pam and TommyJulia Roberts, GaslitAmanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movieJennifer Coolidge, The White LotusClaire Danes, Fleishman Is in TroubleDaisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of HeavenNiecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StoryAubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best supporting actress in a TV seriesElizabeth Debicki, The CrownHannah Einbinder, HacksJulia Garner, OzarkJanelle James, Abbott ElementarySheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best limited series or TV movieBlack BirdMonster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StoryPam and TommyThe DropoutThe White Lotus: Sicily

Best actress in a TV series – dramaEmma D’Arcy, House of the DragonLaura Linney, OzarkImelda Staunton, The CrownHilary Swank, Alaska DailyZendaya, Euphoria

Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedyQuinta Brunson, Abbott ElementaryKaley Cuoco, The Flight AttendantSelena Gomez, Only Murders in the BuildingJenna Ortega, WednesdayJean Smart, Hacks

Best supporting actor in a TV seriesJohn Lithgow, The Old ManJonathan Pryce, The CrownJohn Turturro, SeveranceTyler James Williams, Abbott ElementaryHenry Winkler, Barry

Best TV series – dramaBetter Call SaulThe CrownHouse of the DragonOzarkSeverance

