Michelle Yeoh attends the opening night premiere of "Everything Everywhere All At Once" during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 11, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW)

SPOILER ALERT - major spoilers for Everything Everywhere All at Once are below.

One of the surprise hits of the year, science-fiction action movie Everything Everywhere All at Once has been dubbed one of the most serene movies ever made.

The movie – which was launched in the UK just last week – has already raked in over $65m at the global Box Office, becoming one of the most successful releases of all the year.

Written and directed by the duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the film begins with main character Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh) as she battles with the IRS whilst filing taxes from her laundry business.

However, as an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, she is forced to become an unlikely hero that channels her newfound powers in order to overcome the most bizarre, otherworldly dangers across multiple different universes.

The second film made by Kwan and Schienert – known as the Daniels – Everything Everywhere All at Once follows 2016’s popular cult hit Swiss Army Man, which starred Paul Dano (The Batman) as a suicidal man who tries to convince a corpse (Daniel Radcliffe) that life is worth living, as he re-introduces society to the amnesiac corpse in order to bring him back to life.

What does the bagel in Everything Everywhere All at Once represent?

During the movie, Evelyn faces her nemesis Jobu Tupaki, who she tempts into joining her in ‘The Everything Bagel’, a black hole of sorts, which has the power to suck everything into a vortex of nothingness.

Since viewing the film, many cinema-goers have questioned what the bagel represents in the film and, while it is open to interpretation, it is believed to represent depression or the journey of a person who is attempting to destroy themselves.

Is Everything Everywhere All at Once available to stream?

Yes, despite still being in cinemas due to the popularity of the film it is available to stream via Amazon Video and iTunes at a price of £15.99.

When is Everything Everywhere All at Once released on DVD, BluRay and 4K?