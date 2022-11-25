The Scotsman’s film podcast sees fuses our two fan fanatics come together to review cinema’s new releases, including Anya Taylor-Joy’s starring role in The Menu.

The Scotman’s film fanatics Graham Falk and Dave Hepburn bring you the latest in our regular ‘vodcast’ (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic.

Films covered this week include restaurant thriller The Menu, Netflix’s Florence Pugh hit The Wonder, horror hit Barbarian and many more.

We're also casting an eye over Martin McDonagh’s new dark comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin. The film has a 99% rating on popular film review site Rotten Tomatoes – is it McDonagh’s best film yet?

Anya Taylor-Joy attends "The Menu" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Bringing back together the duo of Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, the film follows two friends as one of them decides he can no longer be friends with the other – and goes to extreme lengths to ensure their distance.

And, switching to the small screen, is Netflix new Florence Pugh hit The Wonder worth watching? Dave went to see it on the big screen and has some pretty interesting things to discuss.

Meanwhile, I completely lose the plot and mix my words up about eight times during the episode. Forgive me.

This week’s discussion topic is films our favourite sports film – there’s a few. Do you agree with our picks?

Want to watch previous episodes?

Want to catch up on our previous 20+ episodes?