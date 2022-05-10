Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, made up of Jake, Neytiri, and their children. Despite the peace they sought out at the end of Avatar, trouble continues to follow them on the beautiful planet.

The first film took place on Pandora, an idyllic planet in the process of being colonised by humans. The indigenous population fight back, protecting their deep connection with the natural plants, wildlife, and heartbeat of Pandora.

Humans walk among them using Avatars: beings of similar appearance and build that were created to bond with the native people. However, Jake Sully forms a closer bond with the people of Pandora and ultimately joins them to fight against the invasion of human colonisation.

The second film follows his life on Pandora with his partner, Neytiri, and their kids. Here’s what you need to know about this 2022 release, including the latest trailer.

Is there an Avatar 2 trailer?

A teaser trailer was released on May 9th, showing initial shots of various fierce beasts and stunning landscape shots that defined the first film as well. This time, as hinted by the name, Avatar: The Way of Water will also dive beneath the waves.

Jake comes face to face (or fin to fin) with an enormous whale-like creature, as well as riding on the back of wave-skimming animals as well. We can also spot humans still playing a role in the action, with some using mechanical suits and others Avatars.

When is the Avatar: The Way of Water release date?

So far, all we know is that Avatar: The Way of Water will come out in December 2022, but there is no specific date to look forward to yet.

Who's in the Avatar 2 cast?

After 13 years, James Cameron is back with a sequal to Avatar. Photo: 20th Century Studios.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars returning stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, and Sigourney Weaver.

Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet will also play key roles.

The trailer lines up some dazzling underwater beasts starring in the upcoming film. Photo: 20th Century Studios.