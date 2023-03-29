All Sections
A host of great new series are set to land on Netflix in April. Cr: Netflix.

What's on Netflix UK in April: 9 of the best new TV series on Netflix in April

Here are 9 of the best new series coming to Netflix in April 2023.

By Graham Falk
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:41 BST

It has been a truly solid start to the year for streaming giant Netflix as a whole host of new TV shows have hit the platform in the early part of the year.

Best Korean drama TV shows on Netflix 2022: The 15 most highly rated K-drama on Netflix UK

However, the streamer are upping the ante even further with the addition of new seasons of some of Netflix’s most loved series landing in April that fans have been anticipating for a number of weeks.

What is the best true crime series on Netflix: 9 of the highest rated Netflix true crime TV shows released in the last 12 months

There’s more than just these series landing next month, however, these are the 10 series we are most looking forward to in April.

The entertaining drama about two best friends starring Katherine Heigl comes to an end in April with the highly anticipated final season of the show.

1. Firefly Lane (Final season) - April 27

The entertaining drama about two best friends starring Katherine Heigl comes to an end in April with the highly anticipated final season of the show. Photo: Netflix

The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun stars as two strangers get into a road rage incident that brings delves into chaos that takes over their lives.

2. Beef - April 6

The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun stars as two strangers get into a road rage incident that brings delves into chaos that takes over their lives. Photo: Netflix

How To Get Rich is an eight part series that follows author and financial adviser Ramit Sethi as he travels the country helping people deal with their finances.

3. How To Get Rich - April 18

How To Get Rich is an eight part series that follows author and financial adviser Ramit Sethi as he travels the country helping people deal with their finances. Photo: Netflix

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die lands on Netflix in the middle of April and is a spin off from the popular The Last Kingdom series which ended with its final season a year ago.

4. The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die - April 14

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die lands on Netflix in the middle of April and is a spin off from the popular The Last Kingdom series which ended with its final season a year ago. Photo: Netflix

