Here are 9 of the best new series coming to Netflix in April 2023.

It has been a truly solid start to the year for streaming giant Netflix as a whole host of new TV shows have hit the platform in the early part of the year.

However, the streamer are upping the ante even further with the addition of new seasons of some of Netflix’s most loved series landing in April that fans have been anticipating for a number of weeks.

There’s more than just these series landing next month, however, these are the 10 series we are most looking forward to in April.

1 . Firefly Lane (Final season) - April 27 The entertaining drama about two best friends starring Katherine Heigl comes to an end in April with the highly anticipated final season of the show. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2 . Beef - April 6 The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun stars as two strangers get into a road rage incident that brings delves into chaos that takes over their lives. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3 . How To Get Rich - April 18 How To Get Rich is an eight part series that follows author and financial adviser Ramit Sethi as he travels the country helping people deal with their finances. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4 . The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die - April 14 The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die lands on Netflix in the middle of April and is a spin off from the popular The Last Kingdom series which ended with its final season a year ago. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales