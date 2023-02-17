These are 15 of the most highly rated movies released on Netflix in the last year.

Netflix have released some true greats on their platform this past 12 months, but which has been ranked the highest by fans?

Well, don’t worry because we’re here to give you a helping hand choosing the perfect movie, thanks to film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

It has been a fantastic year for streaming giant Netflix, with a number of top quality movies released on the platform allowing them to cement their status as the world’s most loved subscription platform.

So – if you’re not sure which film is worth watching right now, take a look through our list of the 15 most highly rated films released on Netflix UK this past year.

1 . Boiling Point - 99% Released on Netflix in March, Stephen Graham plays an under pressure chef who is trying to ensure his restaurants remains top of the class. Interestingly, this film was reportedly done in just one take. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2 . Sr. - 98& Hollywood A-lister Robert Downey Jr. pays tribute to his late father in this documentary chronicling the life and eclectic career of pioneering filmmaker. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3 . Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio - 97% Award winning Mexican director Del Toro takes on the famous tale of Pinocchio in this new animated feature film. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4 . The Stranger - 95% Joel Edgerton stars in The Stranger, a film which follows an undercover cop who must form an intense connection with a suspect in order to gain a confession for a serious murder. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales