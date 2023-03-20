Throughout the last 12 months, Netflix have launched some of the most addictive, harrowing and highly rated true crime TV series and documentaries. Here are the best 10 series to watch right now, according to Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

It has been a solid last year for Netflix after the scare of losing subscribers for the first time in over a decade last January.

Much of Netflix’s recovery has been down to the launch of some of the most fascinating, bizarre and barely believable true crime TV shows, after the head honchos at the world’s most popular subscription service ensured the best in streaming was released in order to turn the tide.

A number of critically acclaimed true crime shows have hit the platform throughout the year and headed straight to the top of the Netflix charts – and we’re sure it won’t end there either.

So if you’re searching for your next Netflix true crime binge, these 10 releases are sure to be a good place to start.

1 . The Puppet Master: Hunting The Ultimate Conman - 100% This fascinating documentary follows the barely believable true story of conman and fake MI5 agent Robert Hendy-Freegard. The documentary shocked viewers across the globe and was released to critical acclaim earlier in the year.

2 . Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer - 100% The three episode docu-series takes viewers back to the grimy days of 1980s New York when a series a brutal murders shock the city.

3 . Conversations With A Killer: John Wayne Gacy - 100% The series charts the horrendous crimes of The Killer Clown, revealing previously unheard tapes from notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy

4 . The Tinder Swindler - 97% Harmless dating app? Or social media hub of a dangerous fraudster? Tinder Swindler tracks the story of a infamous conman that used the popular dating app to swindle a bunch of unsuspecting women across the globe.