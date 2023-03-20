What is the best true crime series on Netflix: 10 of the highest rated Netflix true crime TV shows released in the last 12 months
Throughout the last 12 months, Netflix have launched some of the most addictive, harrowing and highly rated true crime TV series and documentaries. Here are the best 10 series to watch right now, according to Rotten Tomatoes ratings.
It has been a solid last year for Netflix after the scare of losing subscribers for the first time in over a decade last January.
Much of Netflix’s recovery has been down to the launch of some of the most fascinating, bizarre and barely believable true crime TV shows, after the head honchos at the world’s most popular subscription service ensured the best in streaming was released in order to turn the tide.
Best true crime podcasts of 2023: These are 10 of the most highly rated podcasts to listen to right now
A number of critically acclaimed true crime shows have hit the platform throughout the year and headed straight to the top of the Netflix charts – and we’re sure it won’t end there either.
So if you’re searching for your next Netflix true crime binge, these 10 releases are sure to be a good place to start.