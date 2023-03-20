All Sections
Here are the 15 best Korean dramas currently streaming on Netflix UK. Cr: Netflix

Best K drama on Netflix 2023: These are the 15 highest rated Korean drama TV series on Netflix UK

These are 15 of the most highly ranked Korean drama TV series – or K dramas - currently streaming on Netflix UK.

By Graham Falk
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:21 GMT

Are you looking for your next Netflix obsession? Based on Rotten Tomatoes reviews, Netflix’s excellent list of Korean dramas may just be the way to go when it comes to finding your next binge-athon.

Alongside their numerous zombie hits, the streaming platform has found huge success in bringing a horde of Korean content to the attention of their subscribers, with the likes of Squid Game and Hellbound proving to be some of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed TV shows every made.

Though, with a list of k-dramas as long as you’re arm, it can be a little tough deciding which is the best to plump for, but fear not, as we took a deep dive in respected review site Rotten Tomatoes, to see which shows rank the highest.

Here are the top 15 most highly rated K-dramas currently streaming on Netflix.

In an era when teen dreams seem too far out of reach, a young fencer follows her heart and meets a man who is determined to rebuild his life.

1. Twenty Five Twenty One

In an era when teen dreams seem too far out of reach, a young fencer follows her heart and meets a man who is determined to rebuild his life. Photo: Netflix

As his town turn into savage monsters and cause chaos across the city, one teen and his apartment neighbours must fight to survive.

2. Sweet Home

As his town turn into savage monsters and cause chaos across the city, one teen and his apartment neighbours must fight to survive. Photo: Netflix

Astronauts take on a 24-hour mission on the moon in order to retrieve samples from a research facility steeped in dark secrets.

3. The Silent Sea

Astronauts take on a 24-hour mission on the moon in order to retrieve samples from a research facility steeped in dark secrets. Photo: Netflix

An intelligent high school student turns to a life of crime to ensure he can pay for college and escape his dead-end life.

4. Extracurricular

An intelligent high school student turns to a life of crime to ensure he can pay for college and escape his dead-end life. Photo: Netflix

