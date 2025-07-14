3 . Superman (2025)

James Gunn's reboot of the Superman franchaise is the first in a new series of films set to create a 'DC Cinematic Universe' to rival that created by Marvel. It seems to have done the job, with an impressive fresh rating of 83 per cent - with the reviews still coming in. It sees David Corenswet take over the cape for the first time and decides against an origin story, instead dropping in on Superman after he's already established on Earth and trying to stop wars - much to the suspicion of the general public and social media. Lex Luthor is back and seems unwilling to stop at anything to kill his enemy - even the end of the world. Notable for a crowd-pleasing appearance for Krypto the Superdog. | Contributed