It’s one of the most eagerly-anticipated films of the year - and James Gunn’s new version of Superman looks like being both a commercial and critical hit.
It sees David Corenswet take on one of cinema’s most iconic roles, with Rachel Brosnahan playing Louis Lance and Nicholas Holt starring as Lex Luthor, whose devious schemes Superman must battle against (and there are plenty of them).
We’re also introduced to Krypto the Superdog, Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl and Michael Holt as Mister Terrific. For those who have yet to see it there are other spoilery additions we will avoid mentioning.
It’s the latest chapter of the cinematic adventures of the superhero who first appeared in the comic book Action Comics # 1, published in 1938.
Here are all 11 films that have been released to date - rated from best to worst by online reviewers.
1. Superman II (1980)
With a positive critical rating of 88 per cent, the second of the films starring Christopher Reeve as the Man of Steel is the best Superman film ever, according to Rotten Tomatoes. Superman II sees the hero accidentally release three Kryptonian criminals after hurling a nuclear bomb into space. Led by the fiendish General Zog (Terrance Stamp), they have evil designs on planet Earth, with the newly-escaped Lex Luthor only too keen to help. | Contributed
2. Superman: The Movie (1978)
The orginal is very nearly the best, with Superman earning a Tomatometer rating of 87 per cent. It sees the superhero, played by Christopher Reeve, arrive on Earth as a baby - sent from his doomed home planet of Krypton. Raised by the Kents, he moves to Metropolis to become a reporter where he meets Louis Lane (Margot Kidder) and battles with villain Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman) for the first time. | Contributed
3. Superman (2025)
James Gunn's reboot of the Superman franchaise is the first in a new series of films set to create a 'DC Cinematic Universe' to rival that created by Marvel. It seems to have done the job, with an impressive fresh rating of 83 per cent - with the reviews still coming in. It sees David Corenswet take over the cape for the first time and decides against an origin story, instead dropping in on Superman after he's already established on Earth and trying to stop wars - much to the suspicion of the general public and social media. Lex Luthor is back and seems unwilling to stop at anything to kill his enemy - even the end of the world. Notable for a crowd-pleasing appearance for Krypto the Superdog. | Contributed
4. Superman Returns (2006)
Bryan Singer decided to ge back to where it all went wrong, after Superman II, and provide a new third film in the series with 'Superman Returns', starring Brandon Routh in the title role. It takes place five years after the events of 'Superman II' - the Man of Steel returns to Earth only to find that Lois Lane (Kate Bosworth) has moved on and Lex Luthor (Kevin Spacey) is doing pretty well with his plans for world domination. It has a rating of 72 per cent. | Contributed