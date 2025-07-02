Krypto | Contributed

He’s one of the most talked about characters in one of the year’s most talked about films.

It’s not long until James Gunn’s new Superman film hits cinemas - it’s out on Friday, July 11.

The first film in the ‘DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters‘ series will star relative unknown David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced.

The plot follows the superheroes journey to reconcile his alien heritage with his adoptive human family.

But one of the most eye-catching parts of the trailer is the introduction of Krypto the Superdog - Superman’s pet pooch, who is making his debut in a live action film.

Here’s everything we know about the powerful pup.

Who plays Krypto the Superdog in the new Superman film?

James Gunn has said that the majority of Krypto is clever CGI, but that a canine actor called Jolene stood in on set so that the actors had a four-legged co-star to interact with.

The model for the CGI character Krypto was James Gunn’s own dog Ozu, who he adopted in 2022. Gunn has said he was inspired by Ozu to include the character in the film, after imagining what he would be like with superpowers following the doggy destruction of his furniture and computer.

Superman and Krypto in the new superhero film. | Contributed

What is Krypto the Superdog’s origin story?

In Superman mythology, the planet of Krypton (Superman’s home) had a parallel evolution to Earth, meaning that dogs were also kept as pets there.

Before sending Kal-El (the childhood name of Superman) to Earth in a rocket, his dad Jor-El tests out both the rocket and the cryogenic system within on Kal-El’s pet dog, launching him into space,

The test rocket is knocked-off course by a meteor but eventually lands on Earth, ten years after Kal-Ell’s arrival, at which point the two are reunited.

Due to Earth’s lower gravity and yellow sun, Krypto posesses similar superpowers as his owner - with even better senses of smell and hearing than his master - and has a human-level of intelligence.

Will Krypto talk in the new film?

In the comic books Krypto ‘talks’ through the use of speech bubbles and he has had a voice in a variety of animated series. James Gunn has, however, confirmed that Krypto will not speak in the new film, aside from barks.

What films has Krypto appeared in before?

While Krypto is making his live action movie debut, he’s appeared in a number of animated films, including Superman/Batman: Apocalypse, Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, DC League of Super-Pets, Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons and Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too!

He’s also a small screen regular, appearing in numerous television shows, including Batman: The Animated Series, Smallville, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Justice League Action, Teen Titans Go!, Titans, DC Super Hero Girls and Superman & Lois.

Furthermore he has his very own animated series, simply called Krypto the Superdog, which ran from 2005-2007.

Who has voiced Krypto the Superdog?

In Krypto the Superdog the superpup was played by experienced voice actor Samuel Vincent.

Jason J. Lewis portrayed the pooch in Justice League Action - also voicing Superman and a number of other characters.

The biggest name (to date) to take on the role was Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who did the honours in DC’s League of Super-Pets.