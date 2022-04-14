Netflix continues to dominate the streaming world, despite competition from Disney+, Amazon Prime and Shudder.

However, as it continues to add the latest and biggest films to its platform, it is only natural that some of our favourites will be removed to make room.

And while they may be leaving soon, but there are still a few days left to binge on some of the most popular shows of the last few years – but where is the best place to start?

Take a look at the top 10 shows we suggest you catch before they leave Netflix in April.

1. Despicable Me/Despicable Me 2 Popular animation Despicable Me and its equally popular sequel will both be leaving the platform on April 17. Photo: AFP

2. Official Secrets Official Secrets tells the true story of British Intelligence whistle-blower Katharine Gun, played by Keira Knightly, who leaked a memo exposing an illegal spying operation. Photo: Lia Toby

3. The Death of Stalin Comedy hit 'The Death of Stalin' was praised highly on its release. The political satire dark comedy film written and directed by Armando Iannucci (The Thick Of It). Photo: Ian Gavan

4. First Wives Club The popular 90s film First Wives Club is a cult classic, which sees three wives dumped by their respective husbands for younger models, as they set out to seek their revenge against them. Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY