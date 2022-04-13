How many of Netflix’s many superb new TV shows have you binged on already this year?

With reportedly over 200 million subscribers since its inception over a decade ago, there’s a reason so many of us turn to Netflix to discover the latest, and greatest, new television shows.

And, much like previous years, 2022 can already be classed as a success for the streaming giant, thanks to a host of new hit series that have gripped viewers attention.

However, with such an abundance of choice, it can be difficult to decide which new show is best to start.

With this in mind, using data from Tombola, we decided to look at IMBd to discover which new Netflix series are the highest rated of the year.

1. The Last Kingdom - Season 5 Historical drama The Last Kingdom has proven a hit with Netflix, and the latest season sees it as the top rated new series on Netflix on IMDb. Photo: Netflix

2. Vikings: Valhalla - Season 1 Vikings: Valhalla has been a huge hit for Netflix, with viewers remaining gripping to the adventures of the famous Vikings as they blaze new paths in an ever-changing Europe. Rated at 7.7. Photo: BERNARD WALSH/NETFLIX

3. Sweet Magnolias - Season 2 Sweet Magnolias has enjoyed an excellent return to our screens with a 7.6 rating. The show follows lifelong friends as they lift each other up while they juggle relationships, Photo: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

4. Pieces of Her - Season 1 The Toni Collette led mystery drama, Pieces of Her, sees a daughter uncover dark family secrets after witnessing a family tragedy and has proven popular with Netflix audiences, with a commendable 7 average rating on IMDb. Photo: MARK ROGERS/NETFLIX