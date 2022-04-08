With reported 237 million subscribers, it would be fair to say Netflix are at the top of their game.
The platform has seen a number of critically-acclaimed series and documentaries released on its platform over the last year that have been huge hits, such as Squid Game.
And it has to be said that Netflix have been particularly prolific when it comes to their production of numerous successful TV shows that audiences have fallen in love with.
However, with such a bulk of choice, it can become difficult to decide what to begin next.
But don’t worry, we’ve put together a list of 10 of the highest-rated series currently on Netflix by using ratings from highly respected review site Rotten Tomatoes, with every show on this list given a 100 per cent rating on the Tomatometer.