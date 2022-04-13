Bob Odenkirk returns in the final season of Better Call Saul (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Best series on Netflix UK: Here are 10 of the best TV shows new to Netflix in April

Subscription service Netflix are adding some great news TV shows to their platform in April. Here’s our pick of the best TV shows added to Netflix this month.

By Graham Falk
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 12:08 pm

We’re barely into spring, but once again Netflix are proving they are the world's go to streaming service, with an astonishing 213 million reported subscribers worldwide – and if April if anything to go by, they’ll continue to be the market leader for streaming thanks to their list of new content.

WATCH: The Scotsman’s film podcast react to Disney+ canniball film ‘Fresh’, new Netflix number one movie ‘Boiling Point’ and the 2022 Oscars.

A host of exciting new Korean dramas are hitting the service, alongside some harrowing true crime documentaries, while popular series from months previous return with anticipated new season. In short, April promises to be a big month for Netflix fans.

Here are the 10 best new shows coming to Netflix we recommended you give a watch.

1. Russian Doll (Season 2) - April 20

Natasha Lyonne returns for season two of popular drama-comedy Russian Doll, which sees Nadia (Lyonne) still stuck in a time loop.

2. Better Call Saul (Season 6) - April 19

Bob Odenkirk returns to play popular Breaking Bad character Saul Goodman, who's spin off is now in its sixth series.

3. Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story - April 6

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story is a limited edition series which takes a retrospective look at the disgraced former TV presenter.

4. White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch - April 19

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch is a new documentary charting the influence of A&F in popular culture.

