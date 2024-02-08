Booked out restaurants or a list of lovey dovey movies that all end the same? Let's change it up for 2024 and sit down with your partner to watch some love stories with a difference.
1. Silence Of The Lambs (1991)
Girls meets boy, boy is a twisted serial killing cannibal. Okay - so it isn't the most traditional love story. However, the film was released on February 14 and you can not deny that throughout the film Lester and Clarice get to know each other profoundly intimate level that few do in your standard RomCom. Photo: 20th Century Fox
2. Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind (2004)
Undeniably romantic and a more accurate depiction of love and loss than most films. This sci-fi hit stars Jim Carrey as Joel as the love of his life, Clementine (Kate Winslett), has a procedure that sees him erased from her memory. Photo: Focus Features
3. Lars And The Real Girl (2007) - 81%
One of the most heart-warming, romantic films to watch, the film stars Ryan Gosling as Lars, a loner that lives in his brother's garage and develops a delusion that makes him believe he is dating a disabled woman from Brazil - but is actually a sex doll - as the community gathers around to support him and his family. A remarkably good Valentine's Day movie with a twist. Photo: Michael Buckner
4. Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)
This horror romance stars Tom Hiddleston as a depressed vampire called Adam. Eve (Tilda Swinton) his lover of centuries past, comes to the rescue but finds their love tested after the arrival of a new face.