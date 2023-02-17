Our film buffs give their thoughts on Knock At The Door and Women Talking and preview the Oscars by looking back at some of our favourites from yesteryear.

We’ve known the nominations for a while now and the Oscars countdown is most definitely on.

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Tar and The Banshees Of Inisherin are all on the favourites list, but what are the best Best Picture winners ever? It’s a touch choice to make but the Scotsman’s (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic Podcast team decide to take it on anyway.

With some of the world’s most iconic directors like Martin Scorsese in the mix and recent favourites like Parasite, our film buffs have a hard time narrowing down the list – but we try our best anyway.

And we’re also chatting about a Best Picture 2023 nominee in the shape of Little Women while Graham also had a chuckle at which film he managed to see at the cinema on Valentine’s Day – clue, it was banned up until 2009.

