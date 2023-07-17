All Sections
The Best Romantic Scottish Music: 17 fondly remembered Scottish love songs

Scotland is no stranger to releasing a quality track and these romantic picks are no exception to that legacy.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 10th Feb 2023, 15:38 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 11:41 BST

Scotland may be a wee country, but it has offered the world its fair share of excellent films, TV shows and songs over the decades. This national portfolio boasts all kinds of genres but excels in the romance category as seen by the success of Scotland’s romantic films, literature and other venues.

Valentine's Day 2023 has passed, but it’s always the perfect time to connect with this sentimental side of the Celtic classics and let them inspire you as well as remind you of the love you hold for your significant other.

So without further ado, here are 17 romantic Scottish songs for you and your dearest to enjoy.

1. The Corries - Tiree Love Song

2. Eddi Reader - Ae Fond Kiss

3. Biffy Clyro - Space

4. The Skye Boat Song (Outlander Theme Song)

Related topics:Celtic