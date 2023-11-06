For many, sitting down to enjoy a festive film in the glow of Christmas lights is tradition.

From Mariah Carey warbling All I Want For Christmas over the radio to last minute shopping for the present you'll inevitably forget to buy batteries for, Christmas can mean many different things to many different people.

For some households across the UK, watching Christmas movies is considered a holiday tradition, whether it's Christmas classics such as Home Alone or more alternative picks such as Netflix's endless stream of holiday romances.

But with 37% of Brits spending Christmas Eve watching festive films, as per a recent survey of 2,000 people by Currys, what are the UK's top picks?

From Elf to Die Hard, here are UK’s top 15 festive films.

1 . Home Alone Home Alone is the UK's favourite festive film according to a recent study.

2 . Elf At 20 years old, Elf is another firm festive favourite starring Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf.

3 . The Grinch Based on the Dr Seuss story, The Grinch starring Jim Carrey is also among the UK's favourite Christmas films.

4 . A Christmas Carol The UK public are also fond of A Christmas Carol, with any version of the classic Dickens' tale being considered among the top flicks.