Most popular Christmas films: Here are the UK's top 15 festive films - including Home Alone and Die Hard
For many, sitting down to enjoy a festive film in the glow of Christmas lights is tradition.
From Mariah Carey warbling All I Want For Christmas over the radio to last minute shopping for the present you'll inevitably forget to buy batteries for, Christmas can mean many different things to many different people.
For some households across the UK, watching Christmas movies is considered a holiday tradition, whether it's Christmas classics such as Home Alone or more alternative picks such as Netflix's endless stream of holiday romances.
But with 37% of Brits spending Christmas Eve watching festive films, as per a recent survey of 2,000 people by Currys, what are the UK's top picks?
From Elf to Die Hard, here are UK’s top 15 festive films.