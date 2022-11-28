There’s a whole series of classic Christmas films you might want to catch up on this December – from Gremlins to It’s A Wonderful Life – but the world’s biggest streaming service has a collection of original festive content that may have passed you by.

In recent years Netflix subscribers have been finding an array of original Christmas films added to their libraries, with many of them becoming some of the platform’s most popular titles.

And, starting with 2017’s Christmas Inheritance, many of the films exist in their own tinsel-covered ‘Netflix Christmas Cinematic Universe’, with eagle-eyed viewers spotting recurring stars, locations, themes amd characters – along with numerous other fun crossovers and ‘Easter eggs’.

Is that character really watching one of the other Netflix Christmas films on television? Is the Belgravian royal family in The Princess Switch the same family that appear in A Christmas Prince? Is the Aldovian tree ornament in The Knight Before Christmas the same as the one that is a major plot point of A Christmas Prince? Does that even make sense without time travel? Exactly how many Vanessa Hudgens are there?

These are just a few of the questions that may – or may not – be answered by a festive binge-watch.

So, here are 13 (or 19 if you include sequels) films to enjoy this December – one for each of the 12 days of Christmas, and an extra for the big day.

1. Falling For Christmas The latest big Netflix festive film was released just a couple of weeks ago and ticks a fair few boxes familiar to fans of the genre - an heiress, cute children, snow, a picturesque inn, bizarre plot contrivances and true love. Lindsay Lohan stars as a young and newly-engaged heiress who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident. She finds herself in the care of a handsome lodge owner and his daughter in the days before Christmas. It's not too tricky to predict what happens next.

2. A Christmas Inheritance The first film in the Netflix Christmas Cinematic Universe, A Christmas Inheritance, stars romcom favourite Andie MacDowell alongside Eliza Taylor and Jake Lacy. It tells the story of socialite Ellen who is seeking to inherit her father's fortune but must first visit his hometown and learn the value of hard work and helping others. Did somebody say 'wholesome'?

3. A Castle For Christmas Last year's most talked about Netflix festive guilty pleasure was 'A Castle For Christmas'. It tells the story of a bestselling author who travels to Scotland to escape a scandal. She falls in love with a castle, but needs to deal with the truculent duke who owns it. It stars Brooke Shields, a variety of questionable Scottish accents, and takes place in a Scotland where Edinburgh and Glasgow seem to be in the Highlands.

4. A Christmas Prince A Christmas Prince is a fairytale romance set in the fictional country of Aldovia. An aspiring young journalist is sent to the recurring European kingdom to get the scoop on a dashing prince who's poised to be king. You might guess what happens next. If you enjoy this there's also the other parts of the trilogy - The Royal Wedding and The Royal Baby - to feast on.