Five of the best TV shows coming out in April including Baby Reindeer
With the days becoming longer, the urge to curl up on the couch and ignore the world in favour of the television is sure to fade.
However, even as the seasons change, the Scottish weather remains unpredictable. What better way to ease into Spring than by enjoying several new shows coming out this month?
From new shows on Netflix to BBC dramas returning for season two, here are five shows coming out in April 2024.
Ripley – Thursday, April 4
Andrew Scott stars in this new Netflix series, based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling novels, as Tom Ripley. Set in New York during the 1960s, the show – shot in black and white – follows Scott’s grifter character as he becomes entangled in a life of fraud, murder and deceit when he is hired by a wealthy industrialist to convince his son to return home from Italy.
Baby Reindeer – Thursday, April 11
Scottish comedian Richard Gadd has already impressed audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with his one-man play, Baby Reindeer. Based on his experience of being stalked by a woman he met while working at a bar in London, now he’s set to share that experience with audiences at home, having adapted his show into a seven episode limited series for Netflix.
Dead Boy Detectives – Thursday, April 25
Another television show based on the works of Neil Gaiman, this time in partnership with Matt Wagner, Dead Boy Detectives will soon begin streaming on Netflix. Across eight episodes, audiences will follow two teenage ghosts as they attempt to use their powers for good. In addition, the show is also part of The Sandman universe.
Blue Lights – Monday, April 15
The second season of Belfast-based detective drama Blue Lights will begin airing on BBC One at 9pm on Monday, April 15. Also available in full on BBC iPlayer from the same date, the show will follow police officers Grace, Annie and Tommy as they deal with the power vacuum left behind from taking down the McIntyre crime gang.
The Regime – April 8
Starring Kate Winslet, The Regime is a new political satire series from the executive producers of Succession. The show will follow Chancellor Elena Vernham (Winslet), the ruler of a fictional European autocracy, as her dictatorship begins to crumble around her. Set to air on Sky Atlantic and Now TV from April 8, the cast also includes Andrea Riseborough and Hugh Grant.
