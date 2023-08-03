Here are 30 movies that are rated as the best to stream on Netflix in 2023, according to film review site Rotten Tomatoes. Including a number of highly rated Spiderman films and award winning Jim Carrey and Leonardo DiCaprio’s blockbusters.

We may love Netflix but sometimes their selection of top quality films make it tough to choose which film to watch on a nightly basis, right?

With Run Rabbit Run, Extraction 2 and The Pale Blue Eye all launching in the past few months, the collection just continues to get stronger and the choice considerably harder.

However, if you can’t decide which films to watch, don’t worry because we’re here to give you a helping hand choosing the perfect movie, thanks to film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

We collated the highest rated movies released on the platform in 2023 and discover the top 30 movies to watch right now on Netflix – so stop that scrolling and get watching!

Boiling Point - 99% Released on Netflix in March, Stephen Graham plays an under pressure chef who is trying to ensure his restaurants remains top of the class. Interestingly, this film was reportedly done in just one take.

Spiderman: Into The Spiderverse - 97% Miles Miles Morales embarks on a thrilling adventure through the now well known Spiderman multiverse as he teams up with Gwen Stacy and Spider-People to fight a supervillain. Award winning animation.

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio (2022) - 97% Award winning Mexican director Del Toro takes on the famous tale of Pinocchio in this new animated feature film. The animation saw the director awarded his third Oscar after the film won Best Animated Picture at the 2023 awards.

The Truman Show (1998) - 95% Jim Carrey stars as an insurance salesman who begins to question what about his life is real - and what isn't.