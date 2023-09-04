The Killer premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 3 recently and will be released on Netflix soon.

Michael Fassbender stars in The Killer. Cr. Netflix

He brought us a number of much loved classics such as Fight Club, The Social Network and Mank and now, in collaboration with Netflix, iconic American director David Fincher is back with a brand new film that has already has critics raving.

Titled 'The Killer', the latest film in the 61-year-old's impressive catalogue is the latest in a long run of successful collaborations with streaming platform Netflix, with whom Fincher has built up a solid partnership with over the last five years and has already been praised highly after its premiere at the Venice Film Festival last week.

Following on from the success of his Netflix TV series Mindhunter and House Of Cards, the film will be one of Netflix's top billed releases this year and is also set for a short run in cinemas such are fans high expectations for the film.

Being the American's first thriller in almost a decade, the first thing to be aware of is that the new Fincher film's screenplay has been written by Andrew Kevin Walker, the man who also wrote one of the director's most loved movies 'Se7en' - now that is good news!

Here's everything you need to know about The Killer.

What is The Killer about

The Netflix production is based on Alex Nolent's graphic novel of the same and follows a professional assassin known simply as 'The Killer'.

Whether or not Fincher has altered parts of the graphic novel are not yet known, but in the graphic novels the titular character often goes on manhunts across the globe and gets into feuds with his employers, which make for gripping reads. The film in particular will follow the title character as he deals with the fallout from a botched job and is believed to be narrated by The Killer himself throughout.

The Killer Netflix cast

Michael Fassbender (Inglorious Basterds) will take the titular role of The Killer, a deadly assassin who the film will centre around.

He will be joined by Charles Parnell as Hodges, the Killer's handler.

Kerry O'Malley (Annabelle) is office administrator Dolores, Sala Baker (Lord of the Rings) as fellow assassin The Brute, Sophie Charlotte (Todas as Flores) will play the Killer's girlfriend Magdala, Tilda Swinton (Asteroid City) is known as an assassin named The Expert, while they are confirmed roles for Arliss Howard, Emiliano Pernía and Gabriel Polanco.

It is not yet known if the film will run solely with this small cast, however, details and the characters within the film are - at the time of writing - minimalist at best.

The Killer Netflix release date, run time, trailer and age rating

The new Fincher thriller will be landing on Netflix UK in 2023 - and fans of the director don't have much longer to wait.

The Killer will be released on Netflix worldwide on November 10, with a theatrical release taking place just before that date on October 27.