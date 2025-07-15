The Odyssey: Tickets for Christopher Nolan's Greek epic going on sale as estimated run time revealed

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Comment
Published 15th Jul 2025, 15:59 BST
Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey will be released in 2026. placeholder image
Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey will be released in 2026. | Contributed / Universal
The cast and crew of The Odyssey have been seen around Scotland while filming continues.

Tickets are going on sale for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey in the US, with cinema listings revealing its estimated runtime.

The Oppenheimer director’s take on the Greek epic is set for release on July 17, 2026, with filming currently taking place in Moray.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Featuring an all-star cast led by Matt Damon, who has been spotted enjoying many of Scotland’s tourist attractions, as well as Tom Holland and Zendaya, a teaser for the upcoming film has been released in cinemas around the UK, giving audiences a small hint of what is to come.

Hollywood star Matt Damon visited Edinburgh and Midlothian over the weekend, with the Jason Bourne star trying out the Alpine Coaster Ride in Hillendplaceholder image
Hollywood star Matt Damon visited Edinburgh and Midlothian over the weekend, with the Jason Bourne star trying out the Alpine Coaster Ride in Hillend | Midlothian Council

In the US, some cinemas are even already listing The Odyssey showtimes a year ahead of its scheduled release. This includes a listed runtime of 2 hours and 40 minutes, though this is most likely a placeholder considering the film has yet to be edited.

That being said, Oppenheimer was around 3 hours long, while Interstellar had a runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes.

The Odyssey is the first ever movie to be shot entirely on IMAX 70mm film, with just a teaser poster having been released outside of cinemas.

With the project now filming in Scotland, many cast and crew members have been spotted enjoying their time in the country with Nolan visiting The Moray Playhouse in Elgin.

Related topics:TicketsOppenheimer
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice