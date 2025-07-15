The Odyssey: Tickets for Christopher Nolan's Greek epic going on sale as estimated run time revealed
Tickets are going on sale for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey in the US, with cinema listings revealing its estimated runtime.
The Oppenheimer director’s take on the Greek epic is set for release on July 17, 2026, with filming currently taking place in Moray.
Featuring an all-star cast led by Matt Damon, who has been spotted enjoying many of Scotland’s tourist attractions, as well as Tom Holland and Zendaya, a teaser for the upcoming film has been released in cinemas around the UK, giving audiences a small hint of what is to come.
In the US, some cinemas are even already listing The Odyssey showtimes a year ahead of its scheduled release. This includes a listed runtime of 2 hours and 40 minutes, though this is most likely a placeholder considering the film has yet to be edited.
That being said, Oppenheimer was around 3 hours long, while Interstellar had a runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes.
The Odyssey is the first ever movie to be shot entirely on IMAX 70mm film, with just a teaser poster having been released outside of cinemas.
With the project now filming in Scotland, many cast and crew members have been spotted enjoying their time in the country with Nolan visiting The Moray Playhouse in Elgin.
