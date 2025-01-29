With nearly 250 million subscribers globally, Netflix is the world’s largest streaming service - with around 17 million users in the UK alone.
One of the most difficult things for a Netflix subscriber is to decide what to watch, given the huge amount of choice on offer and new titles added on a daily basis.
To help you out this February, we’ve narrowed the field down to 10 of the most eye-catching films and series - from starry premieres to interesting world cinema.
Here’s what to catch this month.
1. Hunt
'Hunt' is a South Korean drama starring Squid’s Games’ Lee Jung Jae as Park Pyeong Ho, an agent tasked with the mission of uncovering a North Korean Spy known as Donglim who is deeply embedded within their organisation. It's streaming from February 1. | Contributed
2. Kinda Preganant
This Netflix Original film stars Amy Schumer as Lainy, who begins to wear a false pregnant belly after becoming jealous of her best friend's pregnancy. Along the way she accidentally gets to meet the man of her dreams, played by Will Forte. It's out on February 5. | Contributed
3. Prison Cell 211
Another Netflix premiere for February is Mexican crime-thriller 'Prison Cell 211'. The limited series is based on a prison riot which took place in a Mexican border town and resulted in several people being killer. It's available to watch from February 5. | Contributed
4. Apple Cider Vinegar
The first season of 'Apple Cider Vinegar', starring Kaitlyn Dever, will drop on February 6. It tells the jaw-dropping true story of a social media influencer who pretended to have cancer that she claimed had been successfully treated with self-care therapies. | Contributed