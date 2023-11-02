Take That singer Robbie Williams is the latest British celebrity to be given a Netflix documentary. Here is the release date of the series and everything you need to know about it.

Robbie Williams is the latest pop star to see his life and career transformed into a Netflix documentary. Cr. Netflix

After 30 years in the public limelight, pop artist Robbie Williams has become one of the most recognised and loved faces in the history of British music.

Beginning as one fifth of boy band Take That, his acrimonious split with the band in July 1995 sent hordes of fans into despair only for him to return as one of the most successful solo artists this country has ever seen.

A charismatic performer, Williams is one of the most intriguing and interesting artists England has ever produced and now he will feature as part of his own Netflix series which will document the fascinating life and times of the Stoke-On-Trent born artist.

Here's everything you need to know about Netflix's Robbie Williams: Raw. Honest. Real.

What is the Robbie Williams documentary about

The first bit of good news is that the Williams' doc is directed by one of the best documentary filmmakers around, Joe Pearlman who is responsible for huge music documentary hits such as Bros: After The Screaming Stops and Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now. While we can't be 100 per cent certain exactly what the documentary entails just yet, the trailer is a big giveaway as to what to expect from it.

The series appears to take viewers from the beginning of Williams' journey and the trails and the tribulations of his award winning career in a stripped back, brutally honest and raw setting (as the title suggests!).

It charts his past drinking and drug taking - and his addictions from a time that have taken a toll in his older years. He recently described the documentary as watching a "slow motion car crash".

It will also feature never before seen footage of the singer himself as he documents the highs, the low and unknowns of his incredibly successful career.

Robbie Williams exhibition Covent Garden

If you're lucky enough to be near Covent Garden, you can actually see the documentary early with preview screenings showing at the former James Bond museum/Harry Potter experience in Covent Garden.

The pop-up/exhibition will be open until Sunday 5 November between 10am and 7:30pm. Tickets are not available to be bought and it is first come first served with a maximum capacity of 50.

Who is Robbie Williams married to and how many children does he have

Previously known as a bit of a ladies man, Williams has been settled and happily married to Ayda Field since 2010 and now has four children with his wife.

The pair been very private and their children have rarely (if ever) been seen via social media posts, though Williams' kids are said to feature in his new Netflix documentary.

What is Robbie Williams net worth

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, the British born musician who has a net worth of $300 million.

Robbie Williams documentary 2023 Netflix release date, how many episodes

The documentary is set for release on Wednesday 8 November and is available to watch on the streaming platform from 8:01am on the morning of the release.

To watch the documentary, you must have a Netflix UK subscription, which is available here with prices starting at £4.99 per month.