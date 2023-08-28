David Fincher has morphed into one of the most loved and revered directors in the world after a stream of blockbuster hits over the past three decades.
Bringing a fantastic range of deep, intense thrillers to the big screen, many have cited Fincher as one of film's best visionaries and he already has an astonishing nine Academy Awards over his career (and 40 nominations!).
Today (August 28) is his 61st birthday, so we thought we'd look at highly respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes to see which of his movies are the most highly rated.
1. The Social Network - 96%
You may think the story of how Facebook was made would be boring, but David Fincher's biopic about Mark Zuckerberg (played by Jesse Eisenberg) is anything but and his highest ranked film ever. Includes an excellent soundtrack from Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor. Photo: Netflix
2. Zodiac - 90%
Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Mark Ruffalo, the film overviews the still unresolved real life case of the Zodiac.
3. Gone Girl - 88%
Adapted from the book of the same name, this film begins when Nick (Ben Affleck) arrives home one day to find his wife has gone missing days after it became apparent their marriage was crumbling. When the police begin to question her vanishing act, shocking truths come to light. Photo: Netflix
4. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo - 86%
This American remake of the Scandinavian original stars Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig as they search for answers as to what happened to a girl from a wealthy family who disappeared 40 years ago. Originally a Swedish hit, fans of the original film appeared to enjoy this English language option. Photo: Netflix