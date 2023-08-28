All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
UK airspace hit by 'network-wide failure' of air traffic control systems
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
David Fincher is one of the world's most loved directors. Cr: Getty ImagesDavid Fincher is one of the world's most loved directors. Cr: Getty Images
David Fincher is one of the world's most loved directors. Cr: Getty Images

Best David Fincher Films: 9 of his most highly rated films as per Rotten Tomatoes - from The Social Network to Zodiac

Here are David Fincher's 9 most highly rated films to celebrate his 61st birthday.

By Graham Falk
Published 28th Aug 2023, 13:59 BST

David Fincher has morphed into one of the most loved and revered directors in the world after a stream of blockbuster hits over the past three decades.

Bringing a fantastic range of deep, intense thrillers to the big screen, many have cited Fincher as one of film's best visionaries and he already has an astonishing nine Academy Awards over his career (and 40 nominations!).

Today (August 28) is his 61st birthday, so we thought we'd look at highly respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes to see which of his movies are the most highly rated.

You may think the story of how Facebook was made would be boring, but David Fincher's biopic about Mark Zuckerberg (played by Jesse Eisenberg) is anything but and his highest ranked film ever. Includes an excellent soundtrack from Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor.

1. The Social Network - 96%

You may think the story of how Facebook was made would be boring, but David Fincher's biopic about Mark Zuckerberg (played by Jesse Eisenberg) is anything but and his highest ranked film ever. Includes an excellent soundtrack from Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Mark Ruffalo, the film overviews the still unresolved real life case of the Zodiac.

2. Zodiac - 90%

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Mark Ruffalo, the film overviews the still unresolved real life case of the Zodiac.

Photo Sales
Adapted from the book of the same name, this film begins when Nick (Ben Affleck) arrives home one day to find his wife has gone missing days after it became apparent their marriage was crumbling. When the police begin to question her vanishing act, shocking truths come to light.

3. Gone Girl - 88%

Adapted from the book of the same name, this film begins when Nick (Ben Affleck) arrives home one day to find his wife has gone missing days after it became apparent their marriage was crumbling. When the police begin to question her vanishing act, shocking truths come to light. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
This American remake of the Scandinavian original stars Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig as they search for answers as to what happened to a girl from a wealthy family who disappeared 40 years ago. Originally a Swedish hit, fans of the original film appeared to enjoy this English language option.

4. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo - 86%

This American remake of the Scandinavian original stars Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig as they search for answers as to what happened to a girl from a wealthy family who disappeared 40 years ago. Originally a Swedish hit, fans of the original film appeared to enjoy this English language option. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FilmFilm ReviewsNominationsOscarsNetflix