When does The Hack start? Where to watch, full episode release schedule and what you need to know

David Tennant as Nick Davies in The Hack. | ITV Studios

Starring David Tennant, Robert Carlyle and Toby Jones, here is everything you need to know about ITV’s new series The Hack - including where to watch and when each episode will be on TV.

Starring David Tennant, Robert Carlyle and Toby Jones, here is everything you need to know about ITV's new series The Hack - including where to watch and when each episode will be on TV.

The first episode of The Hack, a new drama series about the phone hacking scandal, will be broadcast on television this evening.

With a cast led by Scotland’s own David Tennant and Robert Carlyle as well as British stars such as Toby Jones, the seven-episode production comes from the team behind Mr Bates vs The Post Office and Jack Thorne, the multi-award winning screenwriter whose most recent credits include Adolescence and Toxic Town.

Describing the events behind the show, Thorne said: “I don’t think what happened was as a result of lots of people conspiring together to pollute things. What happened was that a certain newspaper found it was easier to steal stories than to find them. And nobody stopped them.”

David Tennant (left) as Nick Davies and Robert Carlyle (right) as Dave Cook in The Hack. | ITV Studios

Here is everything you need to know about The Hack including where to watch, how many episodes there are, TV release schedule and a full episode guide.

When does The Hack start?

The first episode of The Hack will air at 9pm on Wednesday, September 24 on STV in Scotland, and ITV1 across the rest of the UK.

How many episodes are there?

There are 7 episodes of The Hack, each with a runtime of around 50 minutes.

What is it about?

Set between 2002 and 2012, The Hack is about the News International phone hacking scandal.

It follows the intertwining tales of investigative journalist Nick Davies (Tennant), who uncovered evidence of the phone hacking at News of the World, as well as former Met Police Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Cook (Carlyle) who led the investigation into the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan, with Jones playing the Guardian’s former editor-in-chief Alan Rusbridger.

Toby Jones as former Guardian editor-in-chief Alan Rusbridger in The Hack. | ITV Studios

A disclaimer at the start of the first episode advises viewers that while the events of the story are true, some names have been changed with scenes and characters added for the “purposes of dramatisation”.

Where to watch The Hack

If you’re happy with a weekly release schedule, The Hack will air on STV and ITV1 each Wednesday at 9pm..

If you are impatient and prefer to binge watch television, all episodes of The Hack are available to stream now on STV Player or on ITVX.

The Hack release schedule

If you want to tune in to The Hack weekly, here is the full episode release schedule for STV and ITV1:

Episode one : Wednesday, September 24

: Wednesday, September 24 Episode two : Wednesday, October 1

: Wednesday, October 1 Episode three : Wednesday, October 8

: Wednesday, October 8 Episode four : Wednesday, October 15

: Wednesday, October 15 Episode five : Wednesday, October 22

: Wednesday, October 22 Episode six : Wednesday, October 29

: Wednesday, October 29 Episode seven: Wednesday, November 5

The Hack full episode guide

If you’re planning on tuning in, or have already started streaming the series , you can find out more about each episode below.

Be advised, however, that there will be some slight spoilers ahead.

Episode one

David Tennant as Nick Davies in The Hack. | ITV Studios

“Investigative journalist Nick Davies receives an anonymous tip off about phone hacking at the News of the World. As he follows the trail, he discovers damning evidence that proves that phone hacking at the paper was not the work of ‘one rogue reporter’, as has been claimed for years but was, in fact, endemic. Nick and his long-time editor and friend Alan Rusbridger must now decide to risk their careers and their newspaper to go up against one of the most powerful media organisations in the world.”

Episode two

Robert Carlyle as Dave Cook in The Hack | ITV Studios

“In 2002, DCS Dave Cook, is assigned to investigate the unsolved murder of private detective Daniel Morgan – the most investigated homicide in the history of the Met. As he’s drawn deeper into the case, Dave finds himself under surveillance by The News of the World and learns they are business associates of some of those suspected to be involved with the murder. The investigation and the resulting pressure awakens recent traumas and puts pressure on his home life and marriage. With his private and work life now under pressure, Dave begins to pursue the case ruthlessly and attempts to turn the tables on the suspects. As the investigation runs into set-backs, Dave takes up matters with the News of the World’s powerful editor, Rebekah Wade.”

Episode three

David Tennant as Nick Davies and Toby Jones as Alan Rusdridger in The Hack. | ITV Studios

“With the story now in the open, News International fight back and threaten Nick and Alan with a smear story. As Nick leaps to his editor’s defence, a new clue surfaces that could further prove phone hacking by senior Murdoch editors. He teams up with lawyer Charlotte Harris to persuade her clients to take legal action that could get more evidence disclosed in court. Meanwhile, Nick reaches out to his old friend, DCS David Cook, and attempts to secure further disclosures from the Metropolitan Police. As he does, he uncovers the cosy relationship between the tabloid press and Scotland Yard.”

Episode four

Robert Carlyle as Dave Cook. | ITV Studios

“DCS Dave Cook is dragged back into another re-investigation of Daniel Morgan’s murder, after new intelligence comes to light. The reinvestigation forces Dave to work with an unlikely ally from within the tabloids, The Sun journalist Mike Sullivan, whose articles bring forward another new lead: a career criminal named Gary Eaton who claims to know who planned the murder. But as the caseload increases and the challenges of handling the unstable Eaton mount, Dave’s marriage becomes strained, his health suffers, and he believes he might once again be under surveillance. Under such extreme pressure, Dave pushes further to get the case across the line.”

Episode five

Mark Stobbart as Andy Coulson in The Hack. | ITV Studios

“With Andy Coulson now in Downing Street, Nick and Alan team up with the New York Times in an effort to make the hacking scandal catch fire. As new leads are uncovered, Nick and Charlotte work together to find hacking victims who might be brave enough to take on the Murdoch press. Meanwhile, Dave is challenged in the witness box at the Morgan murder trial over his handling of supergrass witnesses. With the case at risk, Dave takes new measures to help Nick in his quest to expose wrongdoing at the News of the World.”

Episode six

David Tennant as Nick Davies and Dougray Scott as Gordon Brown in The Hack. | ITV Studios

“As the hacking scandal slowly builds momentum, Nick meets with Dave’s new ally, Gordon Brown, who persuades him that there is still work to be done. He teams up with fellow Guardian journalist, Amelia Hill, who has a source within the Met’s new hacking investigation. Meanwhile, a tip-off from Charlotte Harris leads Nick to wonder if hacking was far more egregious than just celebrities and politicians. The shocking information he discovers next has the potential to blow the hacking scandal wide open.”

Episode seven

Steve Pemberton as Rupert Murdoch and Jordan Renzo as James Murdoch in The Hack. | ITV Studios