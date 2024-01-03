A television drama is shining a light on the victims of a terrible miscarriage of justice.

Toby Jones stars in ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

'Mr Bates Vs The Post Office' is being broadcast on STV this week on four consecutive nights and tells the story of how postmasters across Britain were accused and convicted of fraud due to faulty computer systems.

Featuring an all-star cast - including Toby Jones in the titular role - it's based on the true tale of postmaster Alan Bates who led the campaign to clear the name of hundreds of his fellow Post Office workers.

Here are the facts behind the drama.

What went wrong?

Starting in the late 1990s, the Post Office began installing Horizon accounting software, but faults in the software led to shortfalls in branches’ accounts.

The Post Office demanded subpostmasters cover the shortfalls and, in many cases, wrongfully prosecuted them between 1999 and 2015 for false accounting or theft.

How many postmasters were involved?

The Horizon scandal, which has been described as the most widespread miscarriage of justice in UK history, saw more than 700 Post Office branch managers handed criminal convictions after faulty Fujitsu accounting software made it appear as though money was missing between 2000 and 2014.

Many convictions have already been overturned, with others still proceeding through the court system.

What Scottish postmasters have appealed their sentences?

In November 2022 the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission referred six cases to the High Court of Justiciary, meaning they were entitled to appeal their convictions.

Aleid Kloosterhuis pled guilty in 2012, at Campbeltown Sheriff Court, to one charge of embezzlement. The court sentenced her to 12 months’ imprisonment.

William Quarm pled guilty in 2010, at Lochmaddy Sheriff Court, to one charge of embezzlement. The court imposed a community service order requiring 150 hours of unpaid work.

Susan Sinclair was convicted in 2004, after a trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court, of one charge of embezzlement. The court sentenced her to 180 hours’ community service.

Colin Smith pled guilty in 2013, at Dunfermline Sheriff Court, to one charge of embezzlement. The court imposed a community payback order requiring 180 hours of unpaid work.

Judith Smith pled guilty in 2009, at Selkirk Sheriff Court, to one charge of fraud. The court admonished her.

Robert Thomson pled guilty in 2006, at Alloa Sheriff Court, to one charge of embezzlement. The court imposed 180 hours of community service and a compensation order of £5000.

The convictions of Susan Sinclair and Willan Quarm (who has since died - with his wife vowing to him on his deathbed that she would clear his name) were quashed in September 2023.

What compensation is available?

In September 2023, the UK Government revealed postmasters wrongfully convicted in the Horizon IT scandal would be offered £600,000 each to settle their claims, after Business minister Kevin Hollinrake said those affected had suffered “for too long” and so should be able to settle their claims “swiftly if they wish”.

The offer is optional, with those affected able to continue with the court compensation process if they choose.

Postmasters who have already received initial compensation payments or have reached a settlement with the Post Office of less than £600,000 will be paid the difference.

Making a statement in the Commons, Mr Hollinrake said: “The Government has decided that postmasters who have their convictions on the basis of Horizon evidence overturned should have the opportunity up front to accept an offer of a fixed sum in full and final settlement of their claim. The sum will be £600,000. It is not up to £600,000, it is £600,000. There will be no requirement for evidence to support the claim other than being able to demonstrate that the individual has an overturned conviction.”