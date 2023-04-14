Robert Carlyle In Quotes: 10 of the best quotes from the actor on life, film and art

Here are 10 of the most interesting and funny quotes from Scottish acting icon Robert Carlyle on acting, life and being Scottish to celebrate his 62nd birthday.

He is one of Scotland’s most treasured actors having starring in a number of British – and Hollywood – hits over his decades long career.

Born in Maryhill, Glasgow, Carlyle has carved out a career some actors could only dream of since first appearing on the big screen back in the early 1990s.

Starring in the likes of Trainspotting, Angela’s Ashes, 28 Weeks Later and The Beach, Carlyle has shared the screen with some of the biggest names in showbusiness such as Leonardo Di Caprio while he also acted alongside some of Scottish greatest ever actors such as Robbie Coltrane.

A funny, intelligent and interesting man, the 62-year-old has loads of interesting quotes – so we picked out his best 10 lines to celebrate his 62nd birthday.

1 . On acting... "Acting, the arts in general, is a magnet for the wounded of society." Photo: Amy Sussman Photo Sales

2 . On travel... "A lot of Scots have settled in Canada over the years and it's a very easy place for Scots - they understand us, we understand them." Photo: Ethan Miller Photo Sales

3 . On working with Danny Boyle... "I'd work with Danny Boyle every day of the week. No matter what he was doing I would do that." Photo: Ethan Miller Photo Sales

4 . On being Scottish... "Anyone who knows anything about me knows that I am a very patriotic guy, in terms of my Scottishness and my roots." Photo: Carlo Allegri Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3