The 2025 Emmy Awards took place last night, with big winners including The Studio, The Pitt and Adolescence.
Taking home a total of eight awards, Netflix drama Adolescence swept the limited series awards - with 15-year-old English actor Owen Cooper making history as the the youngest male ever to win an Emmy Award. Comedy series The Studio also broke records with 13 wins this year, including last week's Creative Arts Emmys.
Here is the full list of winners from the 2025 Emmy Awards.
1. Outstanding Drama Series: The Pitt
Writer and producer R. Scott Gemmill holds the Outstanding Drama Series award for "The Pitt". | AFP via Getty Images
2. Outstanding Comedy Series: The Studio
Cast and crew including Peter Huyck, Ike Barinholtz, Seth Rogen, Chase Sui Wonders, Alex Gregory, Chase Sui Wonders, James Weaver, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Kathryn Hahn, Josh Fagen, Dewayne Perkins, Evan Goldberg, and Frida Perez accept the Outstanding Comedy Series award for "The Studio" onstage during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. | Getty Images
3. Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series: Adolescence
Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, Erin Doherty, Christine Tremarco, Jack Thorne, Philip Barantini, Jeremy Kleiner, and cast and crew of "Adolescence," winners of Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, pose in the press room during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. | Getty Images
4. Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series: Noah Wyle - The Pitt
US actor Noah Wyle accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "The Pitt" during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. | AFP via Getty Images