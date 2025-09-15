Emmys: Here is the full list of winners from the 2025 Emmy Awards

The 2025 Emmy Awards took place last night, with big winners including The Studio, The Pitt and Adolescence.

Taking home a total of eight awards, Netflix drama Adolescence swept the limited series awards - with 15-year-old English actor Owen Cooper making history as the the youngest male ever to win an Emmy Award. Comedy series The Studio also broke records with 13 wins this year, including last week's Creative Arts Emmys.

Also highly recognised during the 77th Emmys was drama series The Penguin with nine prizes in total, two of which Glasgow special effects studio FixFX played a supporting role in.

Scottish actor Alan Cumming was also among those who won during this year’s awards for his role hosting The Traitors US.

Here is the full list of winners from the 2025 Emmy Awards.

1 . Outstanding Drama Series: The Pitt Writer and producer R. Scott Gemmill holds the Outstanding Drama Series award for "The Pitt".

2 . Outstanding Comedy Series: The Studio Cast and crew including Peter Huyck, Ike Barinholtz, Seth Rogen, Chase Sui Wonders, Alex Gregory, Chase Sui Wonders, James Weaver, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Kathryn Hahn, Josh Fagen, Dewayne Perkins, Evan Goldberg, and Frida Perez accept the Outstanding Comedy Series award for "The Studio" onstage during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

3 . Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series: Adolescence Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, Erin Doherty, Christine Tremarco, Jack Thorne, Philip Barantini, Jeremy Kleiner, and cast and crew of "Adolescence," winners of Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, pose in the press room during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

4 . Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series: Noah Wyle - The Pitt US actor Noah Wyle accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "The Pitt" during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.