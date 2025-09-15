Emmys: Here is the full list of winners from the 2025 Emmy Awards

British actor Owen Cooper poses in the press room with the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for "Adolescence" during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.placeholder image
Owen Cooper made history during the 2025 Emmys as the youngest ever male actor to win a Primetime Emmy Award.

The 2025 Emmy Awards took place last night, with big winners including The Studio, The Pitt and Adolescence.

Taking home a total of eight awards, Netflix drama Adolescence swept the limited series awards - with 15-year-old English actor Owen Cooper making history as the the youngest male ever to win an Emmy Award. Comedy series The Studio also broke records with 13 wins this year, including last week's Creative Arts Emmys.

Also highly recognised during the 77th Emmys was drama series The Penguin with nine prizes in total, two of which Glasgow special effects studio FixFX played a supporting role in.

Scottish actor Alan Cumming was also among those who won during this year’s awards for his role hosting The Traitors US.

Here is the full list of winners from the 2025 Emmy Awards.

1. Outstanding Drama Series: The Pitt

2. Outstanding Comedy Series: The Studio

3. Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series: Adolescence

4. Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series: Noah Wyle - The Pitt

