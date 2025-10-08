The castle is nestled in the Scottish Highlands and has a history dating back centuries.

This year’s much-anticipated Celebrity Traitors is almost upon us, with a bumper 70-minute premier to hit our screens on Wednesday evening.

The BBC has revealed the full glittering cast of the celebrity spin-off, which counts Alan Carr, Paloma Faith and Clare Balding among its most famous faces set to enter the castle.

The debut show is due to run from 9pm to 10.15pm before returning to the usual hour for the remaining episodes.

We can’t wait to see Claudia Winkleman in her signature cape back in her spooky Scottish castle.

But where actually is the famous traitors castle?

Ardross Castle exterior | Studio Lambert/ Euan Cherry

All seasons of the traitors have been filmed at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands - and Celebrity Traitors is no different.

The now famous castle is located about 30 miles north of Inverness.

It would take you about four hours to drive from Edinburgh or Glasgow, according to Google Maps.

For fans south of the border, it would take you about 11 hours to drive from London.

The grand, spooky entrance to the castle | Studio Lambert/ Euan Cherry

Ardross Castle is described as a “magnificent 19th-century castle in the Scottish Baronial style” set within formal gardens and over 100 acres of land.

The castle is available as a wedding and events venue and, obviously, a location for film and TV - but the castle is not a hotel and does not allow people to stay in individual rooms.

A corridor inside the castle | Studio Lambert/ Euan Cherry

In the late 1700s the land at the castle was bought by the 1st Duke of Sutherland, known for his infamous role in the Highland Clearances, who built a hunting lodge on the site where the castle lies today.

There is a statue of him on a hilltop north of Ardross.

In 1845, the estate at Ardross was bought by Sir Alexander Matheson, a merchant who made a fortune trading in China, who developed the site.

The castle is set within formal gardens with spiralling steps | Studio Lambert/ Euan Cherry

The architect Alexander Ross was commissioned to re-design the castle in the Scots Baronial style, a 19th-century style which revived elements of historical architecture of the country in the late middle ages and early modern period.

Buildings in this style are characterised by elaborate rooflines with conical roofs, turrets, and battlements.

The castle gardens where Claudia Winkleman will present the celebrity spin-off | Studio Lambert/ Euan Cherry

The design incorporated the earlier mansion and added 30 rooms.

Nowadays, the castle features a drawing room, billiard room, morning room, an extremely grand dining room and a number of luxurious bedroom suites.