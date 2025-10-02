The Celebrity Traitors will be on TV screens soon. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Artwork - BBC Creative

A whole host of famous faces are about to enter the Traitors castle.

It’s been nearly eight months since the third series of The Traitors finished - with Faithfuls Leanne Quigley and Jake Brown taking home the cash.

But fans of the show are about to enjoy a new treat, with a host of celebrities being locked in a spooky castle, split into Traitors and Faithfuls, then encouraged to lie their way to a cash prize.

And as ever Claudia Winkleman will be there to help - and occasionally hinder - their progress.

Here’s everything you need to know about Celebrity Traitors 2025.

When can I watch the first episode of Celebrity Traitors 2025?

The first episode will be broadcast of BBC One on Wednesday, October 8, at 9pm. It will be a special 70 minute extended episode that will also be on the BBC iPlayer.

When are the rest of the episodes of Celebrity Traitors 2025 being released?

There’s no binge-watching here - the episodes will be dropped on BBC One every Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm.

What is the cast for Celebrity Traitors 2025?

Here are all 19 famous faces who will be in the castle, and what they are known for:

Alan Carr - Comedian

Cat Burns – Singer/Songwriter

Celia Imrie – Actor

Charlotte Church – Singer/Activist

Clare Balding - Broadcaster and Author

David Olusoga - Historian and Filmmaker

Joe Marler – Former England Rugby Player and Podcaster

Joe Wilkinson - Comedian

Jonathan Ross - Presenter

Kate Garraway - Broadcaster

Lucy Beaumont - Comedian

Mark Bonnar - Actor

Nick Mohammed - Actor and Comedian

Niko Omilana - Content Creator

Paloma Faith - Singer/Songwriter and Actor

Ruth Codd - Actor

Stephen Fry - Actor, Writer, Presenter

Tameka Empson – Actor and Comedian

Tom Daley – Olympian, Author, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur

What is the prize in Celebrity Traitors 2025?

The celebrities will be playing for a cash prize up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

What are the rules of Celebrity Traitors 2025?

The contestants live together in a castle and work together to take on tasks to add cash to the prize pot.

The complicated bit is that three of the contestants (initially at least) are secret Traitors, who are trying to elimiate the remaining ‘Faithful’ players to bag the money for themselves.

Each night The Traitors meet in secret to pick one of The Faithful to ‘murder’, with that contestant leaving the game immediately. The following day all the players meet around a round table to banish somebody they think is one of The Traitors – who then reveals which side they actually belong to.

Once a traitor has been successfully ‘banished’ the reamining Traitors may be given the option to ‘recruit’ another Traitor.

At the end of the game, if only The Faithful remain they will share the money in the prize pot. If one of The Traitors remains, that person will claim all the cash.

There’s every chance there will also be some fiendish twists to come.

The Traitors is filmed at Ardross Castle, in the Scottish Highlands. To find out more about the picturesque building click here.