The event was one of many cancelled across Scotland due to Storm Amy

The organisers of an Oktoberfest event in Edinburgh that was cancelled last weekend due to Storm Amy have admitted they have “no insurance” as they are forced to destroy 7,000 litres of beer and thousands of food items.

The Oktoberfest Edinburgh event was cancelled on Friday and Saturday. The organisers had suggested they could postpone the event until the end of the month.

However, they told ticket holders the event will no longer be going ahead this year after all. Instead, those who bought tickets for this year’s Oktoberfest will be able to roll over their tickets to next year.

In a social media post, the organisers said: “Hi Edinburgh, most of you wanted to roll over to next year, then it makes no sense to be back in three weeks. We will send out an email confirming you have the tickets for next year and what to do.

“We were not prepared for this - no insurance - and now have to destroy 7,000 litres of good beer, thousands of bratwurst and schnitzel and much more. We wish we could distribute it to you all.

“But let’s fight the wind together!!! Next year we bring fresh beer and make the best party ever with all of you. Thank you for your kind support. The Oktoberfest team.”

Crowds at a previous incarnation of Edinburgh Oktoberfest.

Storm Amy left thousands of households without power and led to the closure of a number of major attractions, including Edinburgh Castle. The Forth Road Bridge was also closed to all vehicles.

The storm brought “extremely damaging” winds when it hit Ireland and the UK from Friday, with gusts of almost 100mph recorded in some exposed coastal areas.

On Tuesday, power had still not been restored to more than 1,000 homes in Scotland following the storm, which battered the country over the weekend.