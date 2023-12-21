Terrifier, the slasher franchise featuring the terrifying Art The Clown, is getting another sequel - and this time it's Christmas themed.

Art The Clown is back for more - and this time its Christmas themed. Cr: Cineverse.

Terrifier 2 was the surprise break out horror of 2022 and scared audiences out of their wits over in America and now Art The Clown will see a third instalment - though this time it will come with added tinsel.

That's right, the horrifying Art will return for a third time in the new year but this time he isn't coming for Halloween - he's arriving for Christmas dinner!

The film, which first rose to prominence in 2016 after its gruesome original movie exploded into life with the 2022 sequel that saw audiences passing out and vomiting in the cinema after watching its brutal scenes.

For some, Terrifier was obviously a little too much gore, but for others it was exactly what the doctor ordered - and with a third film now confirmed to be in the works, horror fans are ready for more gore and more clown.

Here is everything we know about Terrifier 3 so far.

What is Terrifier 3 about, is Terrifier 3 a Christmas film

Yes, in short, the third instalment of Art will be Christmas themed though you can hardly expect it to be It's A Wonderful Life part 2. As the second film did last year, expect it to be brutal, gore-filled and full of limb chopping action. Terrifier is not for the faint of heart.

However, outside of that, there are few things known about the plot of the film. In conversation with Variety, he said: "I had a Part Three in mind when writing Part Two. There are so many questions brought up in Part Two that are not answered, and that was part of the design because I know I’m going into a Part Three. I pretty much have the entire treatment ready for Part Three, but it’s getting so big that it could potentially split into a Part Four because I wouldn’t want to make another two hour and 20 minute movie" he added.

He also hinted at a possible fourth film, though admitted he admits he fears that "eventually the well is gonna run dry".

The teaser trailer for the film can be watched here.

Terrifier 3 cast

Much like the film, little is known about the cast. However, reports have confirmed that the Art The Clown actor David Howard Thornton will return to the role, while the popular Lauren LaVera from Terrifier 2 will return as Sienna.

More interestingly, there's a confirmed return of the character of Victoria Heyes (Samantha Scaffidi) who appeared as the disfigured woman at the beginning of Terrifier and also reappeared at the end of Terrifier 2. Elliott Fullam, who played Sienna's brother in Terrifier 2, also returns.

Wrestler Chris Jericho has also been confirmed to be part of the third film, though there's no more news on the role he will play as yet.

When is Terrifier 3 released

There is still a little while to wait until we are able to see Art The Clown in full gore action as a knife wielding Santa Claus but the good news is that we definitely have a confirmed released date.

Director Leone said the filming for the horror will commence in February 2024 and reports have confirmed the film will be launched in cinemas on October 25, just in time for Halloween.

After the surprise success of Terrifier 2, there is an expectation that Art The Clown could get a UK cinema release despite his gorey and graphic killings that caused some audience members to faint in UK - however, there is no confirmed cinematic release date for the UK as yet.