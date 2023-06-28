DC has found its new Superman in David Corenswet, but what has he been in, who else was considered and what do we know about Superman: Legacy so far?

David Corenswet has been cast as Superman. Image: Getty

Ten years on from the release Man of Steel starring Henry Cavill, DC has found its new Superman and Lois Lane.

Rachel Brosnahan, best known for starring in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, will become intrepid journalist Lois Lane while David Corenswet will take on the role of Clark Kent, Superman himself.

Superman: Legacy won’t be released until 2025 – and that’s without considering writer’s strikes – but so far DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have revealed that the movie will be set during Clark’s early days as a reporter at Metropolis’ Daily Planet, where Lois is already deep in her career.

Rachel Brosnahan has been cast as Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy. Image: Getty

As exciting as this announcement is, it is the first slate of DC Studio’s new projects to be announced officially shaking up the DC movie status quo.

But who is new Superman David Corenswet, what has he done so far, who else could have been Superman and what do we know about Superman: Legacy?

Who is David Corenswet?

The latest in a long line of Supermen, David Corenswet has enjoyed a steady acting career since graduating from Juilliard in 2016.

He was born in Philadelphia on July 8 1993, and his father was also a stage actor for a number of years before he became a lawyer, a profession which he shares with his wife.

Corenswet was also a child actor, appearing on stage in productions such as Macbeth and Arthur Miller’s All My Sons.

David Corenswet has achieved his dream role. Image: Getty

In a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Corenswet said: “My pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman.

“I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic.”

What has David Corenswet been in?

Most notably Corenswet starred in the 2019 Netflix series The Politician, alongside actors such as Ben Platt, Gwenyth Paltrow and Jessica Lange.

The following year he starred in miniseries Hollywood, which explores the film industry in America post WW2. Further TV appearances include Elementary, State of Affairs and House of Cards.

Pearl director Ti West with Mia Goth, and David Corenswet who both star in the film. Image: Getty

Recently, Corenswet has appeared in Netflix movie Look Both Ways, Sky Atlantic drama We Own This City, which stars The Punisher’s Jon Bernthal, and A24 horror flick Pearl. You can also expect to see him in future releases The Answers, The Greatest Hits, Lady in the Lake and Twisters, which is a follow up to 1996’s Twister.

Which other actors were considered for Superman and Lois Lane?

DC considered a number of other actors for the two lead roles in Superman: Legacy.

Actor Nicholas Hoult was almost cast as Clark Kent. Image: Getty

Nicholas Hoult is the most high-profile contender among the potential Clark Kents. He is no stranger to superhero movies having appeared as Hank McCoy, or Beast, in Marvel’s X-Men series. He is also recognised for his role in 2002 Hugh Grant movie About A Boy, Mad Max: Fury Road and 2023’s Renfield which he starred in alongside Nicolas Cage.

British actor Tom Brittney, known for period drama Grantchester, was also considered for the role alongside Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, while Sex Education and upcoming Barbie movie star Emma Mackey was the previous frontrunner for Lois Lane.

Emma Mackey was a frontrunner for the role of Lois Lane. Image: Getty

What do we know about Superman: Legacy so far?

Not much is currently known about Superman: Legacy with the movie the first of DC’s new era under James Gunn and Peter Safran. Gunn will also direct the movie, though he joined the project as a writer before he was announced as the new co-head of DC Studios.

Gunn is best known for directing all three of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy films, 2021 DC movie The Suicide Squad and 2022 TV series Peacemaker, which stars John Cena.

Also worth noting is Gunn’s producer credit for 2019 horror Brightburn, a film which is heavily inspired by Superman’s origin story – if young alien Clark Kent became a murderer instead of a superhero.

James Gunn attending the premiere of "The Suicide Squad". Image: Getty

Superman: Legacy is slated for release on July 11 2025 and according to Gunn it is “the true beginning of the DCU”.

Not many details about the film’s plot have been released yet though it has been confirmed it won’t necessarily be an origin story. Clark Kent will be a reporter at the Daily Planet alongside Lois Lane, but it won’t be his first time pulling on the tights.

Speaking on the film, Safran said it: “Focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage, with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned.”

It is part of Safran and Gunn’s eight to ten year plan to join up the disjointed DC film and TV output, a project they call Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Chapter 1 includes the DC films which will be released in 2023, such as Shazam: Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle and Aquaman 2.

Projects such as Matt Reeves' The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson as Batman, will be part of DC: Elseworlds.

The Flash movie, which was released earlier this year, is what Gunn calls a “reset” for the universe which will allow DC Studios to move away from DCEU projects – also known as the Snyderverse – which included Man of Steel, The Justice League and more.

Though that doesn’t mean independent projects such as Matt Reeves’ The Batman will disappear, instead they will be labelled as DC Elseworlds; outside the main continuity.