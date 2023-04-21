It’s hard to believe that Nicolas Cage has never played Count Dracula before, but he’s finally getting his teeth into the dream role in horror comedy ‘Renfield’.
To mark the occasion the Scotsman’s ‘(Not) Everyone's A Film Critic’ podcasters are picking their favourite vampire films, from ‘The Lost Boys’ to ‘A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night’.
There are also (two different) reviews of ‘Renfield’ itself, ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ and ‘The Night of the 12th’.
And, after welcoming special guest Jeff Katz to the podcast last week, we can’t resist taking another look at his brilliantly bonkers film ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’.