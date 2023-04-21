Our podcasters cast their eye over the latest cinema releases and get their teeth into the best vampire films.

It’s hard to believe that Nicolas Cage has never played Count Dracula before, but he’s finally getting his teeth into the dream role in horror comedy ‘Renfield’.

To mark the occasion the Scotsman’s ‘(Not) Everyone's A Film Critic’ podcasters are picking their favourite vampire films, from ‘The Lost Boys’ to ‘A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also (two different) reviews of ‘Renfield’ itself, ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ and ‘The Night of the 12th’.

Nic Cage and Nicholas Hoult star in Renfield.

And, after welcoming special guest Jeff Katz to the podcast last week, we can’t resist taking another look at his brilliantly bonkers film ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’.

Want to watch previous episodes?