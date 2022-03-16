John Cena plays the titular hero in DC's Peacemaker - coming to UK screens soon.

Peacemaker broke records stateside when it was released on HBO Max earlier this year, with the season finale breaking the record for highest single day viewership of an original episode.

Critics have praised the performance of lead actor John Cena, reprising the role he played in ‘The Suicide Squad’ back in 2021, while the writing and direction of James Gunn has also been lauded.

Here’s what we know – and when you’ll be able to watch it.

Who is Peacemaker?

The wisecracking Peacemaker character was trained to be a lethal fighter from a young age by his ruthless father, using these skills to mercilessly kill anyone that threatens his definition of peace.

His moral compass is decidedly shaky though, meaning that many of his decisions can be pragmatic at best.

What’s the story?

After recovering from the injuries he suffered during the events of ‘The Suicide Squad’ Christopher Smith – who likes to be known as his superhero name Peacemaker – is forced to join the mysterious ARGUS black ops squad ‘Project Butterfly’.

They are on a mission to identify and eliminate parasitic butterfly-like creatures who have taken over human bodies around the world.

There’s no need to be massivley familiar with ‘The Suicide Squad’ though, as everything you need to know is explained at the start of the first episode.

Who stars in Peacemaker?

Aside from former professional wrestler John Cena as the titular lead character, Peacemakers stars a new cast distinct from ‘The Suicide Squad’.

The black ops squad members are Leota Adebayo played by Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black), John Economos played by Steve Agee (who found fame as a standup comedian), and Emilia Harcourt played by Jennifer Holland (American Horror Story: Asylum).

Meanwhile Robert Patrick (Terminator 2) plays Peacemaker’s father Auggie Smith, Freddie Stroma (Harry Potter) plays Adrian Chase (aka Vigilante), and Chukwudi Iwuji (The Underground Railroad) plays mercenary Clemson Murn.

Ultimately though, many scenes are stolen from all the human actors by a charismatic CGI bald eagle, named Eagly.

When will Peacemaker be shown in the UK?

After a frustrating wait of over two months, director James Gunn revealed on Twitter that Peacemaker finally had a UK release date, Tweeting: "We've heard you and I'm thrilled to announce Peacemaker will finally be streaming from March 2022 on @SkyTV and @NOW".

He had previously acknowledged demand from DC fans, admitting he was "getting this question a hundred times a day".

It’s now been confirmed that it will premiere on Sky and NOW TV in the UK from March 22.

And there will be no need for any further patience – as all the episodes will drop on the same day,

Will there be a second series?

A second season was ordered in February 2022, with Gunn set to write and direct all episodes.

