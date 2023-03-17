All Sections
Glasgow Film Festival and Oscars: The Scotsman film podcast discuss the Academy Awards, Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey, Pearl and more

We’re taking a look at some of the very good – and very, very bad – films we’ve caught in the last week, and are underwhelmed by the Academy’s choices.

By David Hepburn
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:22 GMT
Awards season is now over and the Scotsman’s (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic Podcast is talking about whether ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ is deserving of winning all the awards, everywhere, all the time.

Sunday also saw the Closing Gala of the Glasgow Film Festival, featuring a similarly genre-splicing film – the superb Polite Society.

We’re looking at some of the festivals highlights, including Pearl, #chadgetstheaxe, Girl, Blackberry, Butcher’s Crossing, How To Blow Up A Pipeline and War Pony. We’re also looking at the much-anticipated Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey. It’s big in Mexico apparently...

Is Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey any good? Listen to the Scotsman's Film Podcast and find out!
